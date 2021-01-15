The Northern Territory is a 1.4-million-square-kilometre, open-air playground whose dazzling night sky is made for sleeping under.

For those who want to embrace the great outdoors without compromising on comfort, we’ve compiled a list of the best Northern Territory glamping sites.

Coburg Peninsula

Cobourg Coastal Camp

Hidden away on the northernmost tip of the Northern Territory mainland, Cobourg Coastal Camp is heralded as one of the best fishing destinations in Australia. Offering a unique glamping and wilderness experience, the camp comprises eight safari tents set upon raised decking. Here, you’ll spend your days eating fresh sashimi, oysters and sipping a gin and tonic, while recounting stories from your latest fishing safari.

If you’re not a fisho, there’s plenty to do; book one of the luxury small-group tours that explore the stunning Cobourg region, like this 4WD safari tour that starts in and returns to Darwin, taking in Kakadu and the Coburg Peninsula, with three of the four nights at Coburg Coastal Camp.

Kakadu

Bamurru Plains Lodge

Built amongst the floodplains and savannah woodland of the Mary River, you wouldn’t be caught dead unrolling a mere sleeping bag (or lifting a finger) at Bamurru Plains Lodge. Each safari bungalow is built on stilts overlooking the floodplains, and the animals and birdlife that frequent here.

Inside, the bungalows are kitted out with a spacious ensuite bathroom and plush bed facing Bamurru’s trademark floor-to-ceiling mesh walls that bring the outside in. You won’t find a television or mobile reception at Bamurru Plains; instead the call of magpie geese just outside are nature’s alarm clock, and the croak of frogs and meandering of marsupials your night-time entertainment.

Wildman Wilderness Lodge

Tucked away on the fringe of Kakadu National Park, just 2.5 hours’ drive south of Darwin, Wildman Wilderness Lodge mixes luxury safari-style accommodation with fine food and wine in a peaceful bush setting. Here, you can cool off in your fan-cooled safari tent or private ensuite bathroom, or by taking a dip in the infinity pool overlooking the natural surrounds.

After a decadent dinner infused with Australian bush ingredients, such as lemon myrtle, pepperberry and bush tomatoes, return to your luxurious bed and be lulled into a peaceful sleep sans the fear of any bitey critters.

Bremer Island

Banubanu Beach Retreat

Situated a 15-minute flight away from Gove in the pristine waters off East Arnhem, Banubanu at Bremer Island is a one-of-a-kind glamping destination, and a true escape of the daily grind. There’s a handful of safari tents to choose from, so you can embrace the traditional elements of camping without compromising on comfort.

Spend your days hiking bush trails, bird watching, beachcombing, swimming, fishing and learning about the customs and traditions of the local Yolngu community. When the day is over, relax and unwind by the tranquil ocean and breathe in the sweet, fresh air provided by Mother Nature, while sipping a glass of wine or cold beer.

Kings Canyon

Kings Creek Station

Expect to sleep like a baby in the secluded, luxury glamping tents all positioned along an escarpment at Kings Creek Station. Elevated to catch the afternoon breeze and offer the best views on the property, each beautifully appointed tent comes with king-size or twin beds made with quality linens, a private bathroom, air conditioning and even a coffee machine. So idyllic is this working cattle and camel station that 30-odd documentaries have been filmed in the area, and the station hosted Australian Geographic’s fourth expedition.

There’s a lot to see and do here, too, such as camel rides, quad bike tours, helicopter tours, nearby Kings Canyon rim walk and Catherine Springs walk, and Aboriginal cultural tours.

Kings Canyon Resort

Kings Canyon Resort, situated just shy of Kings Canyon between Uluru Kata-Tjuta National Park and Alice Springs, boasts a new glamping offering that sees six permanent tents clustered around a wiltja – meaning ‘shelter’ in the local Anangu language. Three of the tents are for couples, with the rest holding enough space for families and including a king bed and two single beds.

Each tent has its own ensuite and verandah set with gorgeous swing chairs or hammocks. Don’t miss the dinner Under a Desert Moon, which is a dreamy way to unwind after hiking to the top of Kings Canyon on the spell-binding Rim Walk in Watarrka National Park.

Alice Springs

Squeaky Windmill

Roughly 15 kilometres west of Alice Springs, on the edge of the iconic West MacDonnell Ranges, lies the Squeaky Windmill. Each luxury eco-tent here is fully self contained with an ensuite and kitchenette, barbecue and deck, but it’s the added luxuries that make the difference – think air conditioning, plush robes, a flat-screen TV and coffee maker.

Once you’ve unpacked your suitcase, the only hard work you’ll be doing is kicking back on the deck with a cold drink and a platter of nibbles, or cooking up a storm with a barbecue hamper lovingly prepared by your host, Michelle.

Anywhere

Dusk till Dawn Glamping

If you’re keen to create your own adventure, then rent a tent from Dusk till Dawn Glamping and they will style it for you. All their tents include a queen-size spring mattress, sheets, throws, towels, solar lights and outdoor seating. They’re often spotted at festivals and are a great option for a unique Territory wedding.

