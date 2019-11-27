Why the Northern Territory is unlike anywhere else in the world

Leah McLennan

A place of huge significance to one of the world’s oldest living cultural groups, the Northern Territory is rich in the ancient traditions, art and stories of Aboriginal Australians.

Home to one of the greatest collections of rock-art paintings dating back millennia – and a dazzling display of wildlife, natural marvels and dramatic weather – a visit to the Northern Territory is akin to time travel, promising a reevaluation of what it means to be Australian. Here are eight things that make it so incredibly special.

Pristine landscapes

The Northern Territory has one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world. Boasting two World Heritage-listed national parks (the only Australian state or territory to claim more than one) and more than 50 other national parks, reserves and conservation areas, it’s impossible not to encounter at least one on a trip to the Territory. In each, you’ll find a new world of natural wonders, from the renowned monolith of Uluru in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in the centre, to the sweeping ranges and sandstone escarpments of West MacDonnell National Park and Gregory National Park, and the thundering waterfalls and wild wetlands of Kakadu National Park. Each vast ochre desert, glowing red sunset and deep, snaking canyon will leave you captivated.

Cultural festivals

The Northern Territory’s calendar is full to the brim with soul-stirring festivals and events [link to best indigenous festivals article] . The dry winter season in particular brings celebrations galore, which share in the culture and history of its Indigenous communities. Barunga Festival, held each June, is Australia’s oldest and largest remote-community festival. Eighty kilometres south of Katherine, the festival welcomes a 4000-strong crowd for a gala of First Nations music, sport, art and culture activities. Meanwhile, in the red centre, Parrtjima’s 10 days of festivities showcase Aboriginal culture and stories through awe-inspiring light installations.

Abundant wildlife

From the massive saltwater crocodile to cute sugar-gliders and the rare Northern quoll, the Territory’s complex ecosystem supports over 400 species of birds, 150 mammals and 300 reptiles. Don’t leave without experiencing a croc-jumping tour in the Adelaide River catchment – home to one of the world’s highest concentrations of saltwater crocodiles – or getting up close to some of the state’s friendlier creatures, like baby joeys at the Alice Springs Kangaroo Sanctuary or dingoes at Alice Springs Desert Park.

Friendly locals

One of Australia’s most culturally diverse places, the Northern Territory is home to more than 100 nationalities, and has around 50 social, cultural and religious organisations. Territorians, you’ll soon find, are incredibly friendly and welcoming people. For many visitors, it’s the warm locals they meet during their travels that make their holiday unforgettable.

Road-trip adventures

How about hitting the road to Kakadu, heading though the heartland to Karlu Karlu (Devils Marbles) or taking the iconic desert drive down Red Centre Way? The Northern Territory is one of the best places in the world to take a road trip. Whether you want to explore the Red Centre’s ochre-toned monoliths or discover the Top End’s tropical tangle of swimming holes, the state’s vast and varied canvas has no shortage of great and adventurous drives to get you there.

Ancient outdoor galleries

Thousands of years before the Olympians first competed in the stadiums of ancient Greece, Aboriginal people were painting Dreamtime stories onto rocks in Australia. Today, many of these paintings, drawings and petroglyphs are accessible for Northern Territory visitors to admire. Nourlangie, also known by its traditional name of Burrunggui, is one of the top rock-art sites in the country. Located three hours east of Darwin in Kakadu National Park, a 1.5-kilometre loop takes you through an ancient shelter once used for protection during the wet season and past paintings depicting a range of subjects – from ancestral spirits to animals brought over by the Europeans.

Unbelievable tours

If a touring holiday is more your style, then the Northern Territory delivers. Whether you want to visit important cultural sites, secluded fishing sports, idyllic islands or iconic landscapes, there’s a guided trip to suit. In the Red Centre, visitors can experience the desert from a top a camel, just the way the 19th-century cameleers did. Near Kakadu National Park at Bamurru Plains – a luxury lodge with exclusive access to 300 square kilometres of floodplains and savannah woodland on the Mary River – you can take an airboat safari to truly experience the wild environment.

A unique foodie scene

Being bordered by ocean to the north has many privileges, including access to an abundance of fresh seafood. Combine that with the rich flavours of nearby South East Asia, and you have a recipe for greatness. Fine-dining fans will delight in the range of stand-out restaurants in Darwin and Alice Springs [link to Alice Springs best restaurants article]; don’t miss Darwin’s Wharf One Food and Wine and Pee Wee’s at the Point, and Hanuman in Alice Springs. Whatever you do, don’t leave Darwin without visiting the markets to slurp on a laksa, a sweet-and-sour South East Asian noodle soup or a piping hot dhal.

