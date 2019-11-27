Why the Northern Territory is unlike anywhere else in the world

27 Nov 2019 . BY

DEALS

City Tropical Light for 2 people

Discover the prominent and unique artistic side of this capital city as you are guided through the colourful exhibition that is â€˜Bruce Munro Tropical Lightâ€™.

  • 5 night stay in Darwin at theÂ Novotel Darwin CBD
  • Dinner at the iconicÂ Hotel Darwin
  • Tropical Light Artscapes Tour
View More >

Northern Territory flights on sale – don’t miss out!

Amazing deals on flights from Sydney to Alice Springs, Darwin or Uluru. Fly from as little as $114 one way! Select dates apply.

View More >

Authentic 2 Day indigenous culture, people and places experience from $1650pp

Join ‘Colours of Kakadu’ as ethical adventures journeys into the heart of indigenous culture in the Top End

  • Small tour group
  • 2 hour sunrise yellow waters cruise
  • Sunset and guided art walk Ubirr Rock
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2019. All rights reserved.