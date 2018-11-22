Jennifer Ennion

The climbing ban at Uluru is just one reason why you should travel to the Northern Territory in 2019.

Landscapes so vast and empty youâ€™ll be in awe of their beauty; a culture so deep and fascinating, your mind will be buzzing; flavours and aromas so heady youâ€™ll be transported to neighbouring countries.This is the Northern Territory, a place thatâ€™s remained on Australiansâ€™ to-do lists for far too long. Itâ€™s time to stop dreaming and start acting. Hereâ€™s why youâ€™ll fall in love with the NT in 2019.

The changes will impress

No year is more significant than 2019 when it comes to the changing face of tourism in the Northern Territory and the sole reason for that is Uluru.

From 26 October 2019, visitors to Australiaâ€™s heart will no longer be allowed to climb the monolith weâ€™ve all come to love. The focus will finally switch from scaling this icon to understanding its importance to the traditional owners, the Anangu people. Find out why the ban make sense.

This makes 2019 a very special year in Australiaâ€™s cultural development. The most impressive way youâ€™ll be able to see â€˜the rockâ€™ after October is from the seat of a helicopter, but you can also jump on the back of a motorbike or camel, or even join a new Segway tour. More tours are bound to start sprouting soon so watch this space (check out our guide to the ‘new’ Uluru).

Make it happen:

Ayres Rock Helicopters fly every day of the year and you can book via Ayers Rock ResortÂ (find out more about Ayers Rock Resort’s incredible dining experience). Check out Uluru Segway Tours for a quirky, family-friendly option.

The landscape will astonish

From the vibrant ochres of the MacDonnell Ranges to the eye-popping greens of Litchfield, the beauty of the Northern Territory will amaze you. One of the most stunning and untouched regions is Arnhem Land.

Intrepid travellers will soon be able to indulge their sense of adventure on a new culture and photography East Arnhem Land tour, kicking off in May 2019. Cultural Connectionsâ€™ guests will explore Bremer Islandâ€™s empty beaches, and learn about foraging and fishing during a stay in the Yolngu Homelands, all while capturing the experience on camera.

If you love dramatic landscapes, no trip to the NT is complete without heading into Kakadu National Park, and 2019 is set to be a bumper time to visit as the park celebrates its 40th year. The iconic Mecure Kakadu Crocodile Hotel has also just turned 30, so celebratory events are in the air (visit our page for the best places to stay while in Kakadu).

Make it happen

The East Arnhem Land tour will run from 11â€“18 May 2019. Find out more, here.

The history will compel

You donâ€™t have to travel all the way to Gallipoli to gain an understanding of Australiaâ€™s war history.

Make a pilgrimage to the NT to learn about the Bombing of Darwin and to experience an ANZAC Day that will touch your soul. The inaugural Territory Tribute is a series of events that aims to raise awareness of when war came to Australian shores.

Starting on 19 February and ending on 25 April 2019, Territory Tribute will include an International Military Writersâ€™ Festival, a twilight Overture to Peace and an ANZAC Day Dawn Service and Parade. The program, funded by the Northern Territory Government, will help make NT the epicentre of Australian military history â€“ and it has our vote. After all, the NT is less hassle and more affordable than joining the tour buses to the Western Front.

The race that put Australia on the map, the Great Air Race, from London to Darwin, also celebrates its centenary in 2019. Thereâ€™ll be a number of commemorative events held throughout the year, with details to be announced.

Make it happen

Two top spots to pay your respects on ANZAC Day are Darwin Esplanade and Anzac Hill in Alice Springs.

Visit the Territory Tribute website for 2019 locations and times.

The culture will fascinate

Nowhere else in Australia will you be exposed to such a diverse and in-depth range of Indigenous and modern Australian culture. From the multicultural suburbs of Darwin to the amazingly well-preserved rock art of Kakadu National Park, NT offers experiential travel in spades.

Get a taste of Top End life on two new dry-season day tours into East Arnhem Land, developed by Yolngu traditional owners and offered by Lirrwi Tourism. Travellers on the Bawaka tour will experience traditional spear fishing and crab hunting, while the Gove Gululu tour is about storytelling (check out our other favourite Kakadu tours).

Make it happen

The tours run from April to October 2019 and can be booked via Lirrwi Tourism.

The art will inspire

The magnificent Field of Light Uluru installation by British artist Bruce Munro has helped to highlight the NTâ€™s modern appeal, luring many a city slicker to the Outback. Like an oasis in the desert, the exhibition of 50,000 solar lights is so popular, itâ€™s been extended until 31 December 2020. Beat the crowds rushing to see it in its final year by heading there in 2019.

Art lovers will also be keen to check out the new Provenance Arts, Darwinâ€™s latest social enterprise. Having opened mid-2018, the initiative is owned by Injalak Arts, an Aboriginal art centre in West Arnhem Land. A retail, exhibition and tourism space, Provenance Arts promotes ethical art, crafts and souvenirs from Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists.

Make it happen

Itâ€™s best to pre-book your Field of Light tour as spaces fill up fast. Reserve via Voyages Ayres Rock Resort.

The birdlife will bewilder

Kakadu National Park is home to a third of Australiaâ€™s bird species but itâ€™s not the only place to see friends of flight. A highlight on any serious twitcherâ€™s calendar is the Red Centre Bird Festival, a five-day event celebrating species that are difficult to find outside of Central Australia. Home to 180 bird species, the NT is the place to be for birdwatching in 2019 (read our top picks for walks and hikes in Kakadu – you may spot a feathery friend).

Make it happen

The Red Centre Bird Festival is held in September at Alice Springs Desert Park. The 2019 date is yet to be announced.

The food will tantalise

From the sticky, sweet aroma of paw paw at Parap Village Markets to the Asian street-hawker flavours at famous Mindil Beach Sunset Markets, the NTâ€™s culinary scene has long been a drawcard for travellers, and itâ€™s continuing to grow. Ayers Rock Resortâ€™s Uluru Bush Tucker Journeys is going from strength to strength, and is now also offering a free daily Bush Food Experience focused on native Australian ingredients. There are also free garden walks during which you can learn about gathering food (read more aboutÂ Ayers Rock Resort‘s incredible dining experience).

Luxurious Cicada Lodge in Katherine has also introduced new food and wine journeys with esteemed Indigenous chef Mark Olive.

Make it happen

Sign up to the bush tucker tours at Ayres Rock Resort.

The events will captivate

The NT is known for its fun, larrikin behaviour and at no time is this more apparent than when locals throw a party, and one of this biggest on the 2019 calendar is the Million Dollar Fish competition. Lines are cast in October but the famous event runs until 31 March 2019, and this season is expected to draw a huge number of anglers, all vying to bag the barra with the million-dollar tag (check out our tips for bagging the barra). Even if the big one is reeled in before you reach the NT, there are still 100 fish tagged with $10,000 prizes.

Make it happen

The competition runs until March 31 and you can register here. For more, check out these unique NT festivals and events.

The activities will amaze

Whether youâ€™re into 4WDing, hiking or boating, there is no shortage of adventure in the NT. In 2019, soar above the Red Centre in Outback Ballooningâ€™s new 24-passenger balloon. Itâ€™s the largest in the southern hemisphere, so you can sign the entire family up and then some. If you want more action, hop aboard an ATV and cruise Finke Gorge, not far from Alice Springs, with the recently launched Finke River Adventures (read more about ballooning over Alice Springs).

If you prefer to stay in the city, join â€˜Outback wranglerâ€™ Matt Wright on his new Darwin Harbour airboat tour. Youâ€™ll lap the harbour and tour mangroves in a V8 Airboat in what is one of the most exciting ways to see the Top End in 2019.

Make it happen

Watch sunrise change the desert colours by booking with Outback Ballooning, or sign up for a half- or full-day tour with Finke River Adventures. The airboat tours operate out of Stokes Hill Wharf.

The celebrations will excite

If all of the above hasnâ€™t convinced you why 2019 is the year of the NT, then this next celebration will. In August 2019, one of Australiaâ€™s most iconic travel experiences, The Ghan rail journey from Darwin to Adelaide, turns 90 and to mark the occasion there will be 90 days of festivities in June, July and August. There will also be a special trip on 4 August, while a second service has been added to the schedule. Due to popularity, the fleet now also has six new Platinum Service carriages, so what better time to finally book?

Make it happen

The second Ghan services are now open for sale and can be booked via greatsouthernrail.com.au.