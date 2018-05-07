A big hotel brand name doesn’t have to mean a cookie-cutter experience; here’s a rundown of some memorable hotel stays, eats and bars across the country.

Unique accommodation can make any stay into a memorable experience, and AccorHotels has a place for you in some of the most sought-after addresses in each state and territory across Australia. What’s more, its vast range means that there’s a hotel brand to suit any style of getaway.

If wandering the cobblestoned lanes of The Rocks in Sydney sounds like a dream, the boutique Harbour Rocks Hotel MGallery by Sofitel in Sydney will surely fit the bill; be sure to order a coffee and crêpe from the hotel’s French-themed Creperie Suzette.

For sun and surf, head to the relaxed beachside suburb of Manly and check into Novotel Sydney Manly Pacific or The Sebel Manly, which is favoured by families.

The Como Melbourne sits on South Yarra’s chic Chapel Street and is the ideal base to enjoy Melbourne’s thriving fashion and restaurant scene, while Pullman Melbourne Albert Park is also close by. And if you want to soak up the Melbourne hipster vibe, then Novotel Melbourne St Kilda is a great option.

Multiple accommodation options are also available in Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth and Darwin, with each hotel firmly connected to the local community.

Over the last two years, AccorHotels has become synonymous with restaurants brimming with fine local produce, top chefs and good vibes. Guests and locals alike love sharing meals at restaurants such as Mr Good Guy in Hobart, Cucina on Hay in Perth, First Edition Bar and Dining in Canberra and ALUCO in Port Douglas.

AccorHotels also has you covered for cocktail hours, Sunday sessions and nightcaps with some of Australia’s best bars. A modern twist on classic cocktails is the order of the day at Pullman Hotels, and The Cliveden Bar at Pullman Melbourne on the Park has just created its very own blend of gin.

The underground speakeasy bar at Mercure Brisbane continues to be one of the hottest places in the riverside city on a Friday and Saturday night, while Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour’s Champagne Bar boasts a truly magnifique range of French Champagne, with stunning views of the city to match.

