Facebook Instagram Twitter

7 local Queensland travel secrets to keep summer all year-round

Lucy Cousins

Lucy Cousins

Lucy Cousins

Travel Journalist

May 01, 2023

Time 5 mins Read

Save Article 7 local Queensland travel secrets to keep summer all year-round 7 local Queensland travel secrets to keep summer all year-round

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Quest Apartment Hotels
Lucy Cousins
Lucy Cousins

Travel Journalist

Lucy Cousins

6 Posts

Lucy is an experienced travel and lifestyle writer who loves exploring Australia and further afield any chance she gets. Whether it's on the water, in the air, by car or on foot, she’s always planning her next new adventure with her family and rescue dog, Stella.

Read more by Lucy Cousins
LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

DEALS

The Old Chaff Mill Organic Vineyard Retreat, South Australia

Exclusive offer – stay 3 nights and save 30%

Pamper yourself at a stunningly restored former Chaff Mill and save 30% -living history amongst organic shiraz vineyards. DATES: March 13 –  July 31 2023

  • 3 weeknights or more
  • Cont. breakfast & wine
  • Promocode: “Austraveller30”
View More >
Chilling in the beach, Wilson Island, Queensland, Australia

Explore Wilson Island + bonus FREE night on Heron Island

Stay at Wilson Island for 3 nights or more & enjoy a bonus FREE night of accommodation at Heron Island.

  • Includes 2 adults
  • All inclusive Wilson Island
  • 1 night FOC in Reef Room 
View More >
Accommodation, Townsville, North Queensland, Australia,

Love unexpected – stay 2 nights + sail!

Exclusive package offer staying 2-nights, including breakfast, and Magnetic Island lunchtime sail! Book online, until 30 June 2023.

View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2023. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo