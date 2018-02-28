Aptly taking place in the historic Ekka Dairy Hall and Sugar Building, Brisbane food enthusiasts now have a place to worship, Welcome to Bowen Hills, a revolving roster of street eats each week in a food truck Mecca. If you like your food fresh, fun and most importantly – fast – you probably long for a food truck meal on the regular. What the humble food truck lacks in space, it makes up for in creativity; normally adopting a ‘pun-ny’ name and a fluid menu – along with the appeal of rarely appearing in the same place twice. Yep, food trucks are the bona fide gypsies of the culinary world.

The fact that Brisbane is getting a 1000-person indoor-outdoor food truck mecca is undoubtedly cause for celebration, and a testament to the success of these mobile food masters. The venue, named Welcome to Bowen Hills, calls the historic Ekka Dairy Hall and Sugar Building (in the Brisbane Showgrounds precinct) home, providing a poignant landscape for even more tasty treats to continue the venue’s fun and delicious legacy. Designed by Derlot architects, the space will also pay homage to 140-year-old Ekka (otherwise known as the Royal Queensland Show), by way of a milk bar serving drinks and desserts of days gone by. Brisbane Showgrounds project director Andrew Hay expressed his excitement about offering such a unique project, right in the heart of King Street.

“The boutique laneway retail experience is unlike anything Brisbane has seen before. It’s full of history and atmosphere with a unique fit-out, perfectly suiting the friendly community growing in this urban lifestyle precinct,” he said.