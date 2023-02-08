Fossils, waterfalls and crystal-clear beaches all await you along Australia’s hidden coastal gem.

Long before the four clan groups of the Darumbal Nation lived alongside the beaches and inlets of Queensland’s rugged and beautiful Capricorn Coast, the area was home to some of the biggest dinosaurs that ever lived. Today, you can discover that geological history and more along the Dig the Tropic Geo-Tourism trail.

Named after the Tropic of Capricorn, which runs through it, the Capricorn coast stretches from Stanage Bay to Keppel Sands. The biggest township is Yeppoon, and it includes the famous Keppel Islands.

Ancient volcanoes and climate change helped transform this part of Australia, including Yeppoon’s Double Head and the scenic Bluff Point, two distinctive headlands that are actually ancient volcanic plugs.

Both are located in the lush Capricorn Coast National Park, and are best explored on foot so you can enjoy incredible 360-degree views of the Keppel Islands from the turtle-spotting platforms dotted around the headland.

Better views, of course, can be experienced from the islands themselves. With soft, powdery beaches and glassy waters, the Keppel islands are the perfect jumping-off point to explore the world-famous Southern Great Barrier Reef.

Hop on a day tour with Freedom Fast Cats, Keppel Konnections, Keppel Explorer, or Funtastic Cruises and you’ll find yourself floating in the wash of a boom-net, face-to-face with the local fish on a glass bottom boat or dive right in and be a part of the watery scenery with a snorkel and fins.

If food is more your style, join the Taste Capricorn food trail, and travel inland from the coast to sample local farmers, producers, cafes and restaurants all offering fresh, local fare born from the rich volcanic soil of the region. Pack an empty picnic basket to fill and save room for some of the world-class restaurants along the way.

This rich, volcanic soil and ancient geography bare more than fresh produce and stunning coastlines though; the fascinating Dig the Tropic trail links the reef to the outback through a diverse geo-tourism self-drive itinerary.

The first of its kind in the world, this 145km drive connects 15 different geological attractions located between Yeppoon on the coast to Boulia, with a population of just 300 people.

On your way, transport yourself back to the time of the dinosaurs as you fossick for 120-million-year-old thundereggs and Spherulitic Rhyolite at Mt Hay Gemstone Tourist Park.

These geological wonders, known as “Volcanic Birthstones” were formed in ancient lava flows, where pockets of air and gas crystallised to create beautiful crystals, gems and patterns. They may look like ordinary rocks on the outside, but inside they reveal secrets from millions of years ago.

For more precious finds, head further along the train to the gold mining town of Mount Morgan, where since 1882 the land has produced a total of 225 tons of gold, 50 tons of silver and 360,000 tons of copper.

This small town could boast, for a stage, that it was the richest mine in the world, but more recently, it has also become known for the perfectly preserved dinosaur footprints that were found there.

Nearby the dramatic and award-winning Capricorn Caves began forming nearly 400 million years ago in the limestone cliffs.

Thanks to millions of litres of rainwater and a fair bit of erosion, the cathedral-like caverns can be explored with accessible paths that curve and meander around prehistoric formations and geographic beauty.

This family-owned Advanced Eco-Tourism attraction offers cave tours, as well as accommodation on the expansive 80-acre property.

Closer to Yeppoon, living dinosaurs are on display at the Koorana Crocodile Farm – the first commercial crocodile farm in Queensland.

Incredibly, crocodiles have a heritage dating back to their ancestors in the Triassic Period, that’s around 240 million years ago when dinosaurs first began to roam the earth. Hop on a tour to see over 300 gigantic crocs, experience crocodile hatchlings and learn more than you could imagine about these modern-day links to the dinosaurs.

Or if you need something a little calmer, head to the soon-to-open Capricorn Dinosaur Park featuring 35 life-sized Jurassic giants, a dinosaur-themed mini golf course and a dinosaur fossil dig.

For more geo-exploring, jump back on the Dig the Tropic trail and head into Central Queensland Highlands Sapphire Gemfields to fossick ancient opals.

No matter where you venture on the Capricorn Coast, you’ll be experiencing a landscape that has shifted and transformed over time. Where layers of rock underfoot hold stories of prehistoric animals, dramatic headlands contain the energy of ancient volcanoes and the landscape whispers of a time when the power of nature moved mountains and raised seas.

The result is a distinct coastline full of geographical and historical wonder, where dinosaurs past and present meet on forgotten flood plains, and shorelines, carved by millennia of currents, meet coral cays. The perfect place to get lost in history for a few days.