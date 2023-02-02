There’s only one way to do K’gari, and that’s with leading eco retreat Kingfisher Bay Resort.

Whether you’re keen to four-wheel-drive the rugged tracks of the world’s largest sand island, take a dip in its clear freshwater lakes or immerse yourself in the natural magic of K’gari (formerly Fraser Island), the ultimate way to see this iconic destination is with eco-tourism pioneer Kingfisher Bay Resort.

With a ferry on its doorstep, the award-winning property makes the perfect base for immersive island adventures, and there are plenty of local experts to show you around.

Here are six reasons Kingfisher Bay Resort is the best option for your K’gari adventure.

1. It’s the perfect K’gari (Fraser Island) base camp

When it comes to accommodation on K’gari (meaning ‘paradise’, the traditional Butchulla Indigenous name for Fraser Island), the ultimate experience is Kingfisher Bay Resort.

Not only has this resort won a plethora of awards for its environmentally sound design, but it’s also the leader when it comes to seeing the very best of the island. But let’s talk about accommodation first.

You’ll find everything from Queenslander-style hotel rooms for families to romantic treetop spa villas and stunning holiday houses with water views.

The holiday houses are self-contained with kitchens, dining and lounge areas, and spacious balconies that are perfect for afternoon nibblies. They also have between three to six bedrooms, depending on the house, so you can share with another family or a group of friends.

Once you’ve settled into your room, it’s time to acquaint yourself with the resort’s four swimming pools, three restaurants and trio of bars (our favourite is the Sunset Bar, where you can sit on a beach bean bag while sipping cocktails).

There’s also a day spa, where you’ll be pampered with natural Australian products – just what you need after a morning of sightseeing.

2. Kingfisher Bay Resort 4WD tours are famous

One of the best ways to see as much of K’gari as possible is by 4WD, and Kingfisher’s K’gari Explorer Tours take visitors to all the top spots.

Formerly known as Fraser Explorer Tours, the single and multi-day guided tours combine famous attractions such as the Maheno shipwreck and 75 Mile Beach with lesser-known gems such as Lake Wabby, one of more than 100 freshwater island lakes.

Passengers are shown around by guides who call K’gari their backyard, exploring in air-conditioned 4WD coaches that have been custom-built to tackle the island’s sometimes bumpy, narrow and soft sand tracks.

Join the Beauty Spots Tour from Kingfisher Bay Resort to visit bucket list sights including Eli Creek, which you’ll love floating down, and Insta-worthy Lake McKenzie. There are also daily tours leaving from Hervey Bay and Rainbow Beach.

3. It has amazing K’gari eco-cruises

K’gari is not only World Heritage-listed but is also part of the Great Sandy Biosphere, a UNESCO status awarded to the region in 2009 for its ecological biodiversity, which puts its importance on par with the Galapagos Islands and Central Amazon.

Travellers can experience the island and its surrounds on an eco-cruise of the remote north-west coastline aboard Sea Explorer, a custom-built vessel that’s exclusive to guests of Kingfisher Bay Resort.

Keep your eyes open for dugongs, sea turtles and dolphins as you journey around small islands and over seagrass meadows, mangroves and reefs on one of two cruise itineraries.

The afternoon West Coast Explorer stops by beautiful Pelican Bank, a white-sand cay surrounded by aqua sea, as well as Picnic Island, formed entirely from shells, while the Sunset Cruise is all about soaking in the mango-hued sky as you sway to gentle tunes and make new friends. Both cruises leave from the end of Kingfisher Bay Resort jetty.

4. K’gari whale watching is epic

One of Australia’s number one spots to go whale watching is K’gari, thanks to calm, sheltered waters between the island’s western bay and the mainland town of Hervey Bay.

This protected spot gives humpbacks a chance to rest, socialise and nurse their young as they migrate between Antarctica and north Queensland from July to October.

Whale watching is such a huge part of life here that in 2019 Hervey Bay was named one of the world’s first Whale Heritage Sites by the World Cetacean Alliance.

As for K’gari, it’s the only land mass that breaks the whales’ east coast migration path, and Kingfisher Bay Resort guests can get up close to the curious creatures on the Advanced Eco Accredited Quick Cat II, for a chance to swim with whales (there’s an extra cost and it’s weather dependent).

Or sign up for Kingfisher’s Fraser + Tours + Whales package that includes whale watching, a 4WD tour, three nights’ accommodation and more.

5. You can personalise K’gari tour

If you like to travel in the comfort of your own group – or perhaps you’re visiting K’gari for a special occasion with family – you can create a personalised tour. Kingfisher Bay Resort can curate a full-day adventure to suit your interests and pace, with an expert guide and 4WD vehicle at your disposal.

Head down some of the more than 1200 kilometres of island tracks to hidden lakes, private whale-watching locations, tranquil pockets of rainforest that grow out of the sand and bubbly tidal pools you can cool down in.

In between all that exploring you can relax with a gourmet picnic lunch and plot your afternoon – the island is your oyster, really.

Personalised tours cater for up to four people and leave from the resort, as well as Hervey Bay.

6. You can go self-guided four-wheel-driving

The rolling sand dunes, beach highway and forest trails of K’gari are a major drawcard for intrepid travellers, many of whom love to stay behind the wheel of their own 4WDs. The best part? You can set off on a self-guided tour while still enjoying the facilities of Kingfisher Bay Resort.

Only four hours’ drive north of Brisbane, you can board the vehicular ferry in Hervey Bay and arrive right at the resort to make the nature-based accommodation your island base.

Along with rooms that blend into the natural bush setting, the resort has a fuel station and a general store selling snacks and supplies – plus you can leave the barbecue at home and enjoy the resort’s restaurants and bars.

When you need a day off from four-wheel-driving, you can join the resort’s ranger-guided walks and bush tucker talks. There’s even a Junior Eco Ranger program for kids.

Independent travel doesn’t get much easier than this – and you can sleep easy knowing you’re staying at one of Australia’s premier eco-tourism properties.

Get more information and book your K’gari stay at kingfisherbay.com.