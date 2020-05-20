Many people in this world (myself included) believe that any meal is merely just a warm-up for dessert.

It would seem that people on the Gold Coast agree – if their vast landscape of options is anything to go by.

From deep fried Twix tacos to karaage-stuffed croissants, these establishments are doing dessert better than most. BYO stretchy pants.

Golden Waffles topped with crushed Oreo, whipped cream, Kinder Bueno, crushed nuts, toasted marshmallow, biscuit bits, custard, coconut, mixed berries – this is just the tip of the iceberg at Oh My Waffle.

On paper, this Burleigh Heads nirvana serves as a specialty dessert bar, offering gourmet waffles, shakes and hot chocolates, but in reality, the decadence of this place is hard to put into words.

Alongside their dreamy line-up of waffles, they have a bunch of crazy shakes: the Mr Shaketastic – a peanut butter milkshake topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, peanut butter cups and Malteasers – will more than hit the spot, we promise.

Address: 6/1837 Gold Coast Hwy, Burleigh Head

Another Burleigh favourite making the list, Ze Pickle is the place to go for burgers – yes, but also the place to go for deep fried desserts that scream innovation.

Try the aptly named Oreogazm, which combines deep fried Oreos and doughnut batter, served with ice cream and liquid Nutella. Or the Darrell Lee’s Dead concoction: a baked chocolate chip brownie skillet.

The main event however, comes in the form of the Twix Taco. You’ll get two deep fried Twix bars, served on a red velvet pancake taco, topped with ice cream, brownie salsa and shaved milky bar.

Address: 37 Connor St, Burleigh Heads

You may recognise Bam Bam Bakehouse as the place where Margot Robbie and friends sipped Ink Gin cocktails and took a pastry-making masterclass for her hen’s party.

With the focus on refined pastry techniques (but also serving a breakfast menu that dances the line between nasi goreng and karaage-stuffed croissants), Bam Bam is the Gold Coast equivalent of your favourite Parisian boulangerie.

Pop in to buy one of the double-baked Snickers croissants, but be sure to time your arrival for 8am before they’re all but cleared out by 9am.

Address: 2519 Gold Coast Hwy, Mermaid Beach

Gemelli brings Little Italy to the Gold Coast – giving you the chance to taste local, truly Italian specialties you won’t find anywhere else. Try the famous Nutella Bomba. This deep-fried Sicilian pastry has a crispy outer layer with a soft inner filling that oozes with Nutella goodness and quickly melts in your mouth. Bellissimo.

Address: 2/2685 Gold Coast Hwy, Broadbeach

If you’re not sure whether you’ll ever get to heaven, fear not, because we’ve found heaven on Earth.

Sisters, Holly and Amy Prosser, opened the doors to this industrial-style gelataria after a dessert-filled sojourn through Europe. They came back to their home base, rented a cart and traveller with it for 18 months, then realised a standalone shop front was worth the investment.

You’ll now find this bustling shop serving innovative flavours to the masses, made using all fresh ingredients – including local honey from their grandfather’s beehives. Our flavour pick is the Prosecco and Pear, who knew boozy gelato could taste so good?

Address: Shop 2/2387 Gold Coast Hwy, Mermaid Beach

For those who consider the art of doughnuts a competitive sport, you’ll probably already know D Point Ten as a strong contender.

Connoisseurs/owners Henry Kim and Dean Jeong are based in Southport and Broadbeach and are often awake at 3am, hand-making their delectable menu for the impending masses.

On said menu, you’ll find staple creations like plain cinnamon, vanilla-glazed and jam-filled doughnuts, alongside more innovative concoctions a la creme brûlée, peanut butter and chocolate, red velvet, Nutella-injected and Oreo.

All this served alongside speciality coffee brewed by Burleigh’s Social Espresso.

Address: Shop 6/1 Stevens St, Southport and 2/2791 Gold Coast Hwy, Broadbeach

The Paddock Bakery is all about passion. They’re passionate about the 70-year-old Queenslander they found, refurbished and now call home.

They’re passionate about their surrounding community. They’re also passionate about dessert – best enjoyed at all times of the day.

Their semi-sourdough donuts are good for the soul. They come in a few varieties (cinnamon, Nutella, raspberry jam crème brûlée, salted caramel and pretzel cookie crumb) and have people lining out the door. Their pastries are also a popular choice, alongside an array of cookies that will blow your mind.

Address: 20 Hibiscus Haven, Burleigh Heads

What is a concrete, you ask? Well, as loyal fans of this Noosa-born establishment will tell you, it’s not just a giant slab found on a footpath. It is in fact, a variation of homemade frozen custard.

With flavours ranging from apple pie, sticky date pudding, banana peanut butter cup and salted caramel waffle cone, this concoction makes Betty’s a standalone dessert destination all on its own.

With locations all around Australia – and one pretty iconic venue in the heart of Surfer’s Paradise –your sweet tooth will thank you after a visit here.

Address: Chevron Renaissance Shopping Centre, 12-14/3240 Surfers Paradise Blvd, Surfers Paradise