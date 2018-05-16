The Gold Coast has always had a sparkle, but with the opening of a brand-new accommodation later this year, it’s set to sparkle a whole lot more.

The first stage of the much-anticipated opening of The Ruby Collection, a luxury billion-dollar-development, is set for November this year and we couldn’t be more intrigued. Described as a game-changer for the Gold Coast, the accommodation collection is more than just a place to stay; it’s a destination in its own right, where guest experiences are extraordinary in every way.

Home to 230 apartments and 13 villas, some of which will sleep up to eight guests, Ruby Apartments is perfect for the entire family or a group of friends. Spanning 30 floors, the one- to three-bedroom apartments have panoramic views out to the Pacific Ocean or Gold Coast Hinterland, along with spacious lounge and dining areas, full kitchens, laundries and private balconies. Just like a home-away-from-home, guests will want for nothing. Each apartment is also equipped with wi-fi, an in-room tablet with a personal digital concierge, USB charging points, and a smart TV – keeping you well connected and au fait with the happenings of the world. Add to this beautiful finishes such as a muted, calming palette in the soft furnishings, rose gold accents in the modern furniture, and lush linen and towels.

But it’s not just good looks that are rendering The Ruby Collection a game-changer for the Gold Coast. Because, let’s face it, the Gold Coast is already pretty easy on the eye. What makes The Ruby Collection so different from the rest of its Gold Coast counterparts is the service. Forget your traditional front desk staff or concierge team – here, it’s all about ‘Ruby Ambassadors’ whose roles are multi-faceted meaning they will better understand guests’ every need. Whether you want to make dinner reservations, need a spare toothbrush, are hankering for a burger and want to know the best burger joint, or desire to take a private helicopter tour, you need only contact your Ruby Ambassador who provides personal service from check-in to check-out.

Indeed, Ruby Apartments is just the first of four towers to open as part of The Ruby Collection, a 2.5-hectare destination in its own right. There’ll be a casual café and family-friendly restaurant, a retail store called The Pantry stocked with local produce, a lounge bar, lap pool and kids’ water-play area, as well as retail shopping. And while that may seem like enough to keep everyone entertained, there’s also a calendar of activities to suit young and old alike with wine- and cheese-tasting, cooking demonstrations, teddy bear-making workshops, cupcake decorating, family trivia, and outdoor movies on the agenda.

And it’s not only the experiences that are extraordinary: these opening packages are now available to book, offering incredible value for all its guests.

Couples will love the ‘Sun, Sand, Cocktail in hand’ package which includes five nights, buffet breakfast, welcome cocktails, $100 dining credit and parking, and a bonus candle gift, starting at just $995.

Families are well looked after with the five-night ‘Family fun starts here’ package, which includes buffet breakfast, free lunch and dinner for kids at the on-site restaurant or café, a plush teddy gift, and parking, from just $1495.

But the bee’s-knees of all packages is the luxurious ‘Suite Dreams’. From just $2495, this package includes five nights in a three-bedroom SkySuite for up to seven people, buffet breakfast, a bottle of Moet and Chandon and gourmet cheese platter on arrival, a candle gift, $250 to spend at the on-site restaurant, and parking for two cars.

Head to therubycollection.com.au to plan your next extraordinary Gold Coast escape now.