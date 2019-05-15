Recharge with a Gold Coast Gem

Editor

Staycation made simple.

Christmas is barely behind us, yet you’ve ticked so many boxes already this year. You’ve made your New Year’s Resolutions, and even actioned a few. You’ve managed to wrangle the kids back to school and back into familiar routines. You’ve jumped back into your own routine of work, work and more work. Phew. It’s exhausting just thinking about it. Is it time to give yourself a tangible pat on the back?

Staycations are a fantastic way to recharge your batteries. They boast all the benefits of a well-earned holiday, but are so simple to pull off. Step 1: Free yourself up for a weekend. Step 2: Find a place that’s close to home, but will take your mind a million miles away.

The Ruby Apartments, located in Surfers Paradise on the glittering Gold Coast, is a staycation gem. The recently opened first installment of The Ruby Collection masterplan, The Ruby Apartments combines sophisticated design and resort-style amenities, perfect for a staycation of any kind.

For Couples

Whether it’s romance or revelry you’re after, The Ruby Apartments will put you in the thick of it with fun, fine dining and relaxation all at your fingertips. With various room types to suit every preference, this home away from home is plush and welcoming, with windows and balconies positioned to capture those gorgeous Gold Coast sunsets – just add wine.

The Ruby Apartments offers the convenience of a sauna and steam room, or perhaps you’d prefer to laze with your lover by the luxury pool. The oh-so-tempting submerged lounges will help keep you cool while you relax under the celebrated Queensland sun.

When the day is done, Ruby’s on-site restaurant, Stones Bar and Grill, will provide spectacular ambience and a menu to match. Live music together with a cocktail or three provide the icing on the cake for any couple seeking quality time together.

With everything from cocktail-making classes, wine and cheese tasting, and cooking demonstrations on offer, you won’t have to leave the resort. But if you do, adventure abounds with the bright lights of Surfers Paradise just a short walk away.

For Families

A perfect getaway for parents who have managed to score a weekend away from the kids, The Ruby Apartments is equally ideal for mini holiday-makers. Ruby’s self-contained apartments combine modern indulgence with all the conveniences you need to keep family life running smoothly. Kitchen and laundry facilities will keep kids fed and clean, and adults sane! The stunning ocean backdrop is a welcome bonus.

As well as one- and two-bedroom apartments, Ruby also boasts three-bedroom suites and villas, ensuring even the largest families are catered for. Located between the 19th and 29th floors, Ruby’s Sky Suites deliver premium views that are sure to wow guests young and old.

Beyond the confines of your dreamy sleeping quarters, complete with quality linen and plump pillows, a carefully curated program of family-friendly activities means your young ones will be not only entertained, but thrilled, with their Gold Coast staycation. Teddy bear workshops, cupcake decorating, art and craft sessions, and many more activities are available as well as an on-site Kids’ Club. Ruby guests also have access to the neighbouring waterpark, while families can re-connect and create precious memories at an outdoor movie, family trivia event, bingo or even by playing a giant board game together.

For more information, visit therubycollection.com.au or phone 07 5689 4300.