Sunrise & Accor Hotels are taking the residents of Australia’s coldest town on holiday

Eliza Sholly

Accor Hotels have surprised Tasmanian residents with the holiday of a lifetime. In an Australian Traveller exclusive we’re going along for the ride to take you behind the scenes.

No matter where you live, winter comes with its own set of tribulations.

It’s cold. It’s rainy. The days are short. And worst of all, life slows down around you as people go into hibernation. We all know the drill.

Australia’s coldest town

So imagine living in one of Australia’s coldest towns. For the people of Waratah, Tasmania, there are pros for sure, but come this time of year there are also some serious cons that not even an electric blanket can fix.

Waratah is located in Tasmania’s western hinterland on the edge of Lake Waratah, and has an average winter temperature of a mere 4.9 degrees Celsius. It stands as one of the coldest and wettest locations in all of Australia.

Time for a Wintervention

Together with Sunrise, and weatherman Sam Mac, Accor Hotels pulled off one of the biggest (and best named) travel PR stunts you’re ever likely to see.

It’s called ‘Wintervention’, and here’s how it went down.

Throughout the last few weeks, Waratah’s townsfolk have been entering a competition for their chance to win a ‘mystery prize’. They all then had to pack their bags and head to the community centre at the crack of dawn on Friday for the winners – and mystery prize – to be revealed. Little did they know that ALL OF THEM were going to win the prize.

And win they did.

After a tear-filled announcement, 57 Waratah residents headed via private plane for the Gold Coast, ready to warm up before winter sets in.

Watch this video to see how it all went down.

They will be welcomed at Coolangatta Airport by the Wintervention team, before being transported to the Novotel Surfers Paradise – their official residence for the weekend.

The Gold Coast three ways

As for their itinerary, the travellers can choose from three different ways to spend their time in the Gold Coast.

The theme park option

-Tour the Gold Coast via an Aquaduck boat

-Spend the afternoon at SeaWorld

The adventurous option

-Tour of the Gold Coast via an Aquaduck boat

-Water ride aboard a Paradise jetboat

-Head to iFLY and experience the thrill of indoor skydiving

The relaxing option

–Guests are able to explore the city at their own pace

-Following their individualised adventures, a special dinner will be prepared at the famous BMD Northcliffe Surf Club

-On Sunday, a special brunch will be served on the Isle of Capri, followed by a private plane back to Waratah

Lucky for you, Australian Traveller will have an exclusive, front-row seat to all the action.

If you’re keen to see how the weekend unfolds for the residents of Waratah as they enjoy a ‘Wintervention’, follow us on Instagram here. We’ll be going behind the scenes for all the activities.

It’s going to be big.