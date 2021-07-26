From lively street food markets to ground zero for emerging Aussie fashion designers, these are the markets not to miss on the Gold Coast

Reflecting the eclectic spirit of the region, there’s a Gold Coast market out there to suit every taste, budget and whim. Here are five of the best, from street food strongholds to beachfront twilight markets and plenty more in between.

Miami Marketta

Open: Wednesday, Friday & Saturday from 5 pm to late

Address: 23 Hillcrest Parade, Miami, QLD 4220

A buzzing, and much-beloved newcomer to the Gold Coast scene, the vibe at Miami Marketta will transport you straight to the streets of southeast Asia. This undercover night market hosts some 10 to 20 international street food stalls on any given night, all jostling for your attention in one bustling laneway. The mix of vendors can change nightly, but expect a generous smattering of all your favourite cuisines (from wood-fired pizza and handmade pasta to fried chicken, pad Thai, gyros, gozleme, tacos, doughnuts and more).

A nightlife destination in itself, Miami Marketta is open from 5 pm until late on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and features live music every night. There are also four onsite bars to choose from, serving boutique wine, locally brewed beer, and speciality cocktails. If you’re in a group of eight or more, you can book a table, otherwise, it’s walk-in only.

While you’re waiting for your food you can even peruse a handful of shops at Marketta’s Studio 10: expect 60s- and 70s-inspired fashion at Love St, handmade sterling silver rings and necklaces at Jewellery By Kim, and practical, eco-conscious gifts at Little Big Things. On the third Wednesday of the month, Miami Marketta also hosts a vintage and pre-loved clothing pop-up sale called The Rummage.

Gold Coast Organic Farmers Markets

Open: every Sunday from 6 am to 11.30 am

Address: Merrimac State High School, Dunlop Ct, Mermaid Waters QLD 4218

Said to be the only true all-organic (and certified organic) farmers market in the region, this weekly market puts on a seasonal, locally grown and sourced extravaganza each Sunday. Those looking to do a little self-catering during their stay on the Gold Coast can pick up crusty sourdough, fresh and dried herbs, heirloom fruits and veggies, fresh tofu, micro-greens, nut butter, grain milk, oils, honey and herbal teas. While those in town for a good time, not a long time, can instead devour all the breakfast goods (hello fruit danishes and vegan porridge) alongside freshly made juices or perhaps a coffee or chai, before picking up some certified organic skincare products on their way out.

The Village Markets, Burleigh Heads

Open: first and third Sunday of each month from 8:30 am to 1 pm

Address: Burleigh Heads State School Oval, Lower Gold Coast Highway, Burleigh Heads QLD 4220

Having served as the launching pad for fashion labels such as Peony Swimwear and Kivari, The Village Markets (TVM) is the place to go for emerging Aussie designers and independent brands with eco-conscious wares. Promising a highly curated selection of stalls, TVM promises clothing and homewares that you won’t chance upon elsewhere; not just any old mass-produced riff-raff.

Stroll around in the Goldie’s signature sunshine while sipping on a flat white from the resident coffee stall, slowly working your way through the racks of clothing and tables full of ceramics. Cap it all off with a pit-stop at one of the food trucks, before sitting down to enjoy lunch on the lawn while listening to live music.

The market takes place on the first and third Sunday of every month, from 8.30 am to 1 pm at the Burleigh Heads State School.

Open: every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 4 pm to 9 pm

Address: The Foreshore, Surfers Paradise, QLD 4217

Historically popular with the international tourist crowd, these twilight markets at Surfers Paradise are perhaps most well known for peddling slightly kitsch souvenirs and quirky arts and crafts, but the selection has since expanded (think essential oils, candles, hand-blown glass and local products such as macadamias and honey) and worth a look.

And even if there’s nothing at the market that really catches your eye, the esplanade is a lovely spot for a pre-or post-dinner stroll as the sun sets and the ocean breeze rolls in, especially when paired with local live music.

These beachfront markets operate every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday year-round, from 4 pm to 9 pm.

Carrara Markets

Open: every Saturday and Sunday 7 am to 3 pm

Address: Cnr Gooding Drive & Manchester Road, Carrara, Gold Coast QLD 4211

Touted as the biggest permanent weekend marketplace in Australia, this open-air market plays host to more than 300 stalls, plus a mini-golf course, a butterfly house and a handful of cafes. It’s a particularly good spot for those travelling with kids: you’ll find buskers, pony rides, baby animal farm, bungy trampolines and face painters on the so-called ‘Family Lane’ of Carrara Markets.

There’s an eclectic mishmash of stalls at this 10-hectare site. Trawl these weekend markets for fresh produce, clothing, jewellery, homewares, plants, second-hand bric-a-brac, souvenirs, sunglasses, arts and crafts, and even metaphysical supply stores.

The market is open from 7 am to 3 pm every Saturday and Sunday.