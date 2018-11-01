Eliza Sholly

What could be better than sipping Champagne on the sand and exploring the world renowned marine life of the Great Barrier Reef? Lizard Island’s Dom Pérignon Retreat is the ultimate in luxury adventure.

What do Russell Crowe, Prince Charles, Demi Moore and I have in common? At first glance, you may think nothing. For who am I? Just a simple travel writer who, as luck would have it, recently found herself in one of Australia’s most incredible paradises.

As to my above question however, the answer is not a crowd of adoring fans (although a girl can dream). The answer is that we have all been lucky enough to indulge in a stay on Lizard Island.

You know Lizard Island, yes? Australia’s northernmost island beach resort nestled among the Great Barrier Reef.

A partnership made in (champagne) heaven

To call this place heaven almost feels like a gross understatement. And now a partnership with Dom Pérignon has made it all the more decadent.

When two luxurious brands join forces, the results are anything but mediocre. And so is the case with this partnership.

For guests looking to elevate their connection to the Great Barrier Reef, the brands have created a series of experiences, as well as an opulent suite upgrade.

Once-in-a-lifetime experiences

The first, a Dom Pérignon Reef Discovery and Private Beach Picnic, will satisfy both the naturalist and adventurer in you.

After suiting-up in Dom Pérignon wetsuit jackets, which are less rookie scuba diver and more James Bond, a private boat charter will lead you on a snorkel tour of the pristine waters of the Great Barrier Reef to explore the island’s world-renowned marine life.

As a reef novice, I was elated at the idea of exploring the reef so closely. However, it was the proximity that left me seriously lost for words.

Nowhere else on the entire Great Barrier Reef can a holidaymaker, staying on an island of granite, enjoy the reef so directly and so completely. Go to Hayman or Bedarra and you’re confronted with a 90-minute journey before you get to the reef. Go to Lizard and gardens of underwater coral are just 30 metres off the sand.

Sunset Beach

After your reef exploration, Sunset Beach awaits.

This idyllic corner of the island will serve as the backdrop for your private picnic, where a glass of 2009 Dom Pérignon will perfectly accompany an assortment of seafood.

The second experience, a beachside Dom Pérignon Dining Under the Stars, gives diners exactly what the name suggests.

Two to 10 guests will be transported to the Dom Pérignon universe of their dreams, where a ceiling of starlit sky hangs above a six-course degustation meal.

The eats – as incredible as the setting

Dinner will feature locally sourced produce and seafood prepared by Lizard Island’s executive chef extraordinaire, Ryan Locke, of former Vue de Monde fame.

If you could imagine how a beachside dinner should look, this package does it better.

Don’t forget the Dom

Those who are keen for something a little extra, any of the Lizard Island suites can be fitted out to include Dom Pérignon Retreat amenities, which will be theirs to keep. That means when you’re back home, you can still hold onto some tangible memories in the form of a candle, beach towel, pyjamas and Dom Pérignon 2009.

So if you’ve found yourself in the market for a luxe Great Barrier Reef adventure, I seriously recommend this one. As for me, well if I ever meet Russell Crowe, Prince Charles or Demi Moore, I’ll have a great conversation starter.

For more information and to book, visit lizardisland.com.au or by calling 1800 837 204.