Editor

Fringed with an exquisite array of sweeping bays and beaches of every shape and size, Australia’s east coast feeds the legend of the bronzed Aussie with good reason. Pack your car with pillows, throw a towel and some thongs in a bag, we’re going to take you on three essential Australian east coast road trips, and we’re going to make it super easy for you by enlisting the help of the TomTom Road Trips website.

Design your itinerary from these epic drives on the TomTom web site, download them to use on the road via and you’re good as gold. So, where to first?

Let’s take it from the top. Plenty of travellers head up to Cairns to experience the tropical north, but why not take the trip a bit further to Cape Tribulation and you’ll be richly rewarded. Think secluded, white-sanded beaches lining the shoreline. Want to take a breather? Check out the TripAdvisor reviews of all the top spots along the way on and let TomTom do all the navigation for you.

Enter the deep Daintree rainforest, the oldest rainforest in the world. Start with the cable-ferry ride across the Daintree River and give a sunny wave to the crocodiles that are quietly keeping an eye on you. But never smile. You know how it goes. Then you’re in for one of the most quintessentially Queensland road trip experiences. As the winding road delves into the Daintree, with dappled light and thousands of species packed into layers of the rainforest, you will encounter a constantly changing vista of biodiversity and beauty. Don’t miss the comfortable 1200 metre Marrdja boardwalk loop walk. TomTom will tell you where to stop and park so you get to spend more time experiencing the wonder before you continue on to the rare treat of Cape Tribulation. The Rex Lookout will give you the chance to see and capture this area in all its glory.

How many of you do the Sydney to Melbourne inland drive through the mountains and rivers of the interior? Nothing against what is also a spectacular drive, but the coastal route between the two cities offers you a healthy dose of natural wonder and pockets of splendid isolated beaches. Experience the crystalline waters of New South Wales far south coast and Victoria’s wildlife-filled eastern shores.

It’s a 14-and-a-half-hour drive all up, which can comfortably turn into a week if you want to properly see the sights along the way. There are enough towns and campsites that a little spontaneity may reward you with some great, unexpected memories. Spend a night in Narooma, and take the incredible sunset cruise to see the penguins and the birds nesting on Montague Island. Then make sure you allow for a little quiet time in Eden in the far south of New South Wales to get a glimpse of the town’s historic whaling past. Over the border into Victoria, the wilderness coast in Croajingalong National Park makes you feel miles from anywhere as, indeed, you are, before re-entering society in the golden beaches and cute towns of Gippsland. Divers: take extra time to explore the underwater scenery off Wilsons Promontory. You won’t be disappointed.

Yes, Tassie has an east coast too – and it’s a corker. Quite literally, the drive north from Hobart takes you to some of Tasmania’s finest locations when it comes to pure hedonistic pleasure. Prepare to enjoy first class living. First stop is the famous Bay of Fires – spectacular in itself, with cool, crystal-clear waters begging you for a summer dip. The rugged scenery is filled with bright orange boulders, making even the most hardened photographer weep. Book a spot at the refined Saffire Freycinet lodge for the best of everything. Wave at the millionaire yachties dropping anchor at Wineglass Bay, take more photos, weep some more at the sheer beauty of the place, then it’s time to head further north on the road and end your journey in Tasmania’s capital of sparkling wine. The heart-achingly gorgeous Tamar Valley and Pipers River regions are filled with spectacular wineries. Keep your app on hand, sift through the Trip Advisor reviews and let TomTom navigate you to one of the many award winning wineries to enjoy a tipple or two.

Want to turn your epic road trip into The Ultimate Big Lap of Australia? Read on to find three of the most incredible drives of Australia’s west coast https://www.australiantraveller.com/wa/great-southern-wa/three-jaw-dropping-australian-west-coast-road-trips