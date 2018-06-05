The organist is tickling the ivories at the world’s longest running silent movie theatre on the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, while in the heart of Noosa, the hottest chefs from the region and around Australia are tickling tourists’ tastebuds. Christine Retschlag heads to the Noosa Food and Wine Festival to discover some golden oldies and some cool new experiences in Noosa. Guzzle oysters at the Suck, shuck, Pour event Aw shucks. It’s the festival Friday night and garrulous guests are sucking oysters and sipping champagne at Cafe Le Monde, one of the longest-running restaurants in Noosa. During the festival, you can attend the Suck, Shuck, Pour event, while the rest of the year, head to this charming cafe on a Thursday night for $1 oysters from 5-6pm. Breakfast here is also sublime. Try the Noosa spanner crab omelette with chilli, coriander, red onion, and coconut and lime dressing and add a side of Noosa Reds tomatoes.

Attend a martini degustation For something fabulously old-fashioned, head to the Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort for a martini degustation with Belvedere vodka during the festival. Celebrate 600 years of Polish vodka-making paired with modern Australian cuisine such as Mooloolaba prawns and roasted bug tails. During the rest of the year, head to this swanky establishment for sundowners overlooking the Noosa River. Bagging the best position in all of Noosa, check out the Noosa Surf Life Saving Club for a brew with a view. There’s a new local beer on tap here, the Boiling Pot golden ale. Sip Pimms and smoke honey at the Noosa Food and Wine Festival The Noosa Food and Wine Festival has been running for 15 years. What’s new is its locational layout. The all-new Festival Village in Noosa Lions Park, at the back of Hastings Street, is a delicious design with winemakers framing this pretty park which is perched on the river. You’ll also find plenty of Pimms, beer and food stalls plus a main stage showcasing fabulous food techniques. Check out the food stall of new Noosa players Sum Yung Guys. A highlight of the festival is the Smoking with the Locals Masterclass in which Wasabi Restaurant and Bar chef Zeb Gilbert pairs his skills with Kin Kin Native Bees Chris Fuller to create a sensational smoky venison adorned with honey. During the rest of the year, check out these two flavoursome establishments pushing culinary boundaries.