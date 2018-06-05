The organist is tickling the ivories at the world’s longest running silent movie theatre on the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, while in the heart of Noosa, the hottest chefs from the region and around Australia are tickling tourists’ tastebuds. Christine Retschlag heads to the Noosa Food and Wine Festival to discover some golden oldies and some cool new experiences in Noosa.
Guzzle oysters at the Suck, shuck, Pour event
Aw shucks. It’s the festival Friday night and garrulous guests are sucking oysters and sipping champagne at Cafe Le Monde, one of the longest-running restaurants in Noosa. During the festival, you can attend the Suck, Shuck, Pour event, while the rest of the year, head to this charming cafe on a Thursday night for $1 oysters from 5-6pm. Breakfast here is also sublime. Try the Noosa spanner crab omelette with chilli, coriander, red onion, and coconut and lime dressing and add a side of Noosa Reds tomatoes.
Attend a martini degustation
For something fabulously old-fashioned, head to the Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort for a martini degustation with Belvedere vodka during the festival. Celebrate 600 years of Polish vodka-making paired with modern Australian cuisine such as Mooloolaba prawns and roasted bug tails. During the rest of the year, head to this swanky establishment for sundowners overlooking the Noosa River. Bagging the best position in all of Noosa, check out the Noosa Surf Life Saving Club for a brew with a view. There’s a new local beer on tap here, the Boiling Pot golden ale.
Sip Pimms and smoke honey at the Noosa Food and Wine Festival
The Noosa Food and Wine Festival has been running for 15 years. What’s new is its locational layout. The all-new Festival Village in Noosa Lions Park, at the back of Hastings Street, is a delicious design with winemakers framing this pretty park which is perched on the river. You’ll also find plenty of Pimms, beer and food stalls plus a main stage showcasing fabulous food techniques. Check out the food stall of new Noosa players Sum Yung Guys. A highlight of the festival is the Smoking with the Locals Masterclass in which Wasabi Restaurant and Bar chef Zeb Gilbert pairs his skills with Kin Kin Native Bees Chris Fuller to create a sensational smoky venison adorned with honey. During the rest of the year, check out these two flavoursome establishments pushing culinary boundaries.
Visit the longest running silent movie theatre in the world
For something truly old, head to nearby Pomona and The Majestic Theatre, the longest running silent movie theatre in the world. Built as a social hall in 1921, if you adore nostalgia, you’ll love this place. There’s an organ to the left of the stage, the only one in a Queensland theatre, and you can expect movie matinees such as Singin’ in the Rain. For something new (so fresh it doesn’t even yet have a website), head back to the southern end of Hastings Street and pull up a perch at Felix Espresso and Wine Bar and partake in some silent people watching while you sip on the likes of Veuve.
Get some shut eye in paperbark glamping tents
There’s plenty of great accommodation at Noosa all year round. For pole position to all of the action of Hastings Street, as well as the Noosa Festival Village, check out Ocean Breeze Resort. There’s a certain nostalgia to this resort, which has recently undergone some refurbishments, and where guests can borrow beach chairs, stripy umbrellas, and buckets and spades from an honesty box plonked at the front door. Head to Habitat Noosa along the Everglades, and check out the new paperbark glamping tents, to open in June. Replete with en suites and private decks, enjoy the water views and surrounding nature at this eco establishment.
See Noosa Food and Wine Festival and Tourism Noosa for more information.
