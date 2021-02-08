Plan where to shop and eat along Noosa’s Hastings Street with our fool proof guide to all the best bits.

A collection of world-famous beaches fringed by lush green national parks and paired with a vibrant dining and shopping scene make Noosa one of the most alluring Queensland destinations to explore.

Hastings Street is the jewel in the Noosa crown. Loved for its mix of beachside luxury and laidback holiday vibes, a stroll down this busy jaunt rewards with a mix of resorts, cafes, restaurants, gift shops, surf stores, day spas and galleries.

And the best bit? It’s bordered by Noosa Main Beach, the Noosa River, Noosa National Park and the Noosa Spit parkland, which means you get the best of nature served alongside the best shopping and dining options in Noosa.

Choose your own adventure with this guide to all the best bits of Hastings Street.

If your fashion style is best described as minimalist and favours a neutral colour palette then you should head straight towards the Noosa Woods end of Hastings Street to acquaint yourself with Alterior Motif. This local institution is basically part of the furniture on Hastings Street, housing a collection of casual fashion mixed in with a small range of trend-inspired homewares. The staff are as helpful as they are beautiful, assisting the steady stream of sandy, barefoot shoppers with ease. While away an hour or so sheltering from the midday sun inside Alterior Motif and walk away with a little piece of Noosa while you’re at it.

You’ll want to indulge in a little self-gifting at Signature on Hastings. The local gem has been a staple on Hastings Street for the past 25 years. You’ll find an irresistible collection of homewares sold alongside locally-made soaps, photographs, Missoni towels and Prene bags.

At the more affordable end of the dining budget, you’ll find Betty’s Burgers & Concrete Co. It may look like a super-hip city import, but it actually began life as a tiny stall on the beach many years ago. The burgers are still cheap at $10 for a classic and the ‘concrete’ (aka ice-cream) – stuffed with anything from Krispy Kreme doughnut pieces to Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups – is irresistible.

The nautical-cool décor, chilled tunes and breezy, beachy vibes at El Capitano will draw you in, but it’s the mouth-watering selection of pizzas that will keep you there. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better slice in town, especially when it comes to the quality of their organic sourdough base – which goes through a 72-hour fermentation process before it hits your plate in the form of a pizza. They also host their popular “Hump Day” sessions on – you guessed it! – Wednesday nights, featuring local and touring musicians. Pizza, cocktails and live music is a winning combination by any standard.

Dining experiences don’t come any more iconic in Noosa than a boardwalk table at Bistro C. Enjoy a well-put-together meal and a glass of good wine right on the beachfront. If the location doesn’t seduce you, the chic interiors will win you over. As well as the opportunity to people-watch with a glass of Veuve Clicquot in hand, of course.

Blended Health Bar is the kind of place that makes Noosa, Noosa. The style is pleasingly simple, while the food is wholesome, tasty and soulful (and ethical, organic and vegan, if that’s your thing). Stop for an Acai bowl, smoothie or some Allpress espresso and be whisked into a paradise of healthy living and eating.

Bay Village

For the days the weather isn’t so pleasant, or the times you need to wait out the sun, Bay Village will provide the solace you seek. Located in the very heart of Hastings Street, this unpretentious shopping centre is a convenient locale that serves as the heart and soul of the shopping precinct. Inside there is an extensive food court (Simply Pies, Gelatissimo, Pokè on Hastings) and plenty of shops to browse (2XU Noosa, Village Bookshop and more).

Form an orderly line at Hastings Street Bakery. Like many other regional and coastal bakeries before it, this no-fuss, old school Aussie shop peddles award-winning pies and a delicious vanilla slice. There’s also a large selection of bread, freshly-baked goods, gingerbread men and coffee.

This charming spot is a boutique motel and café in one. Upstairs, the accommodation houses seven Hamptons-style studio rooms, one large studio and a two bedroom apartment that is just a few minutes’ walk away from the golden sands of Noosa’s main beach. Downstairs, the 10 Hastings Café is open all day, serving low-key Australian fare. Eggs and avo on toast for breakfast, seafood and salads for lunch and paella for dinner.

When the long, sunny Noosa days have you longing for some more R&R book an appointment at Sensaura Day Spa – it’s guaranteed to deliver the zen goods. This pamper-filled venue is welcoming wonderfully relaxing, and the treatments are personalised to your needs. Treatments range from therapeutic massage and reflexology to body scrubs, facials and yoga. And don’t forget to retreat to the relaxing balcony upstairs and enjoy a cup of herbal tea before or after your session.

Set up high among the trees on the headland, View by Matt Golinski offers a unique dining experience in enchanting surrounds. Inside, mod furnishings, plenty of greenery and views out across Laguna Bay round out the experience. Celebrity Chef and Noosa local Matt Golinski has crafted a menu that features seasonal produce and flavoursome ingredients sourced almost entirely from the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions. Breakfast is a two-course affair, with a selection of starters and finishers to choose from – including Kenilworth yoghurt, coconut chia pudding, crispy waffles, sweet potato corn cakes and plenty more. The lunch and dinner offering is equally scrumptious.

Surfing icons Noosa Longboards sell and rent premium, hand-shaped boards, locally-designed for Noosa Beach conditions. There are board options for all skill levels at this surf lifestyle emporium, as well as rare art, posters, books, and surfing memorabilia. Book your board in advance and have it ready to use before you even arrive to Hastings Street.