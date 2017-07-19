Did you know Queensland’s favourite seaside holiday destination is also the Relaxation Capital of Australia? Think peaceful walks through national park with incredible coastal and forest views; relaxed beachfront dining taking you from nourishing breakfasts to evening cocktails; calm, sparkling waters beckoning stand-up paddle boarders and boaters to explore; and long, lazy picnics by the river.

But a relaxing winter getaway in Noosa isn’t just about taking it slow: it can mean going off the grid, going out, going hard, going soft – just going your own way. View here to find out why.

Wander…

Between beaches, biospheres, bars and boutiques, Noosa is the ideal place to simply wander with something to intrigue every traveller at every turn.

From open surf and point breaks to Laguna Bay’s protected waters that lap Noosa’s Main Beach, water babes are spoilt for choice. If you prefer to stay dry, wander along the Main Beach boardwalk, stopping at one of the many beachfront cafes for a coffee or a bite to eat, or keep wandering through Noosa National Park tracks – a spectacular walk with magnificent ocean views.

Noosa’s ambient villages, each with their own style and artistic flair, are superb for strolling. Soak up the seaside cool of Peregian and Sunshine beaches; take in a different view on the river’s edge at Noosaville and Tewantin; enjoy the liveliness of Noosa Junction with its eat streets and ample entertainment; or slow down in the hinterland’s cosy and quaint towns.

Soothe and stretch…

With so much surrounding natural beauty and fresh sea and mountain air, Noosa can inspire you to focus on your health and wellbeing.

If you want more than a stroll or a swim, Noosa has you covered with yoga, Pilates and fitness training. There are many professional studios, sessions by the river or on the beach, and trainers who can come to you. There are even pilates and yoga sessions on a stand-up paddle board!

Or unwind with a heavenly spa or beauty treatment – think organic body scrubs, soothing massages and pick-me-up beauty treatments with many of the luscious products used made in Noosa.

See visitnoosa.com.au/relax

Nourish…

Nourishing the body with delicious and hearty food is effortless in Noosa with acclaimed chefs in waterfront bistros, country kitchens and village eateries making the most of the fresh produce on their doorstep – from the sea to farm gate.

Or take matters into your own hands and visit a local delicatessen, providore or fresh food market for a DIY picnic. There are many picturesque spots to indulge in the local produce –

from peaceful country gardens, to sunny beaches, to mountainside lookouts to the tranquillity of the river’s edge.

Let your hair down…

Sometimes play is the best way to relax, and Noosa has endless opportunities for those seeking a little adventure.

Join a boat tour or an overnight kayak trip through the pristine Noosa Everglades – one of only two everglades systems in the world; relax on a sunset cruise or hire a boat and cruise the Noosa River; explore the Noosa Trail Network by bicycle or horseback; or experience Noosa’s nature, food, culture and village life with the wind in your hair while riding a motorbike on a Noosa Country Drive. Or head further afield by 4WD to World Heritage-listed Fraser Island with its ancient sand dunes and pure waterways.

See visitnoosa.com.au/play

There are some great holiday deals including discounts on normal rates, Stay 4 Pay 3, and bonus stay-and-play packages in a variety of accommodation options from beachfront resorts, to riverside stays, to cosy B&Bs in the Noosa hinterland.

See visitnoosa.com.au for your holiday inspiration.