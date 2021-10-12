Our pick of the best Noosa holiday rentals

Not all Noosa holiday rentals are created equal. We asked globetrotter Carla Grossetti to bookmark the very best luxury holiday accommodation in Noosa. Here’s the lowdown.

Domic

Domic graced the cover of Australian Traveller’s Spring 2021 issue dedicated to 100 Unique Stays. Domic, which means place of domes in Russian, resembles a Brutalist hornet’s nest, or Hobbiton-inspired display home for eco-friendly Hempcrete, which was invented by owner Evgeny Skigin. All aspects of the holiday home designed by the Russian tycoon blend luxury with sustainability. The property, which fronts Sunshine Beach in Noosa and adjoins Noosa National Park, is elegant with an eco-conscious edge and we all want to live there.

Location: Sunshine Beach

Visit the website here

Eh Frame

Eh Frame is a Mid Century-inspired A Frame Canadian-style log cabin named after the term ‘eh’ used in everyday conversation in northern North America. It’s like the kind of love shack a bona fide lumberjack might stumble across while hiking to Lynn Lake on the outskirts of Vancouver and we, like, totally love it eh? The cabin, which has exposed timber beams, has a warm amber glow and is kitted out with top-of-the-line appliances and a dreamy sleeping loft. Although Eh Frame is in the middle of the forest, the only bears you are likely to see are koalas.

Location: Noosa National Park

Visit the website here.

Spyglass

There are dozens of lovely holiday homes scattered around the coastal village of Noosa, many of them managed by Luxico. If you’re looking for a beautiful hangout that peeks over the inky-blue sea, check out Spyglass. The luxurious home sleeps 10 and boasts elegant, airy interiors, an award-winning kitchen, Italian Carrara marble floors and large day beds jutting out over the pool. You’ll love the neutral colour scheme, which shows off those oceanic blues, and the fact you can book a butler for the duration of your stay.

Location: Sunshine Beach

Visit the website here.

Luxury Afloat Noosa

Enjoy the buttery-skied break of day onboard a Luxury Afloat Noosa houseboat where you can take your foot off the accelerator in favour of chugging along Noosa’s network of watery highways. Choose between a six-berth, eight-berth and 10-berth houseboat fully kitted out with kitchen and BBQ and all linen and towels. Drop anchor off Noosaville, watch the lights wink on and ask the fisho cruising past in his tinny for tips on how to hook a big one. What better way to get to know the curves of the Noosa River than by meandering through to Lake Cooroibah

Location: Diyan Street Memorial Park Jetty, Tewantin

Visit the website here.

The Lodge Noosa Heads

Three-bedroom, two-bathroom beach house, The Lodge, is geared toward the al fresco lifestyle Noosa is known for. The groovy beach shack opens onto a sun-splashed deck with a heated plunge pool surrounded by palm trees. It’s ridiculously idyllic. Dangle your feet in the pool, enjoy breakfast on the deck, loll on the lawn in the back garden or camp out on the couch in the living room of the house, which vibes off the classic Aussie beach-chic blueprint. It’s just 20 minutes to the beach (here’s our guide to the best Sunshine Coast beaches) so the peacefulness of The Lodge makes it all the better for those in need of a well-earned break.

Location: Eugarie St, Noosa Heads

Visit the website here.

Makepeace Island

Makepeace Island is a small heart-shaped island located on the Noosa River owned by Virgin Australia founding partners Sir Richard Branson and Brett Godfrey. The resort sleeps 22, which makes it perfect for small wedding parties as there are 11 bedrooms and eight bathrooms at the private island sanctuary. Those with the cash to splash will also have their own hatted chef, Zeb Gilbert (ex-Wasabi Group) on hand to curate bespoke menus.

Location: Accessed by private boat from Noosa Marina Noosa River

Visit the website here.

The Beachhouse

There’s one problem with staying at The Beachhouse, which falls under the Luxico umbrella. As one of the brand’s so-called ‘home hotels’ it so dreamy it will make returning to your own home seem like a terrible prospect. Bags one of two master bedrooms on the first floor of this contemporary coastal oasis and you will not want to leave. The house is located opposite a curve of sand on Sunshine Beach that merges with the turquoise sea. The light-filled home sleeps 10 and has five bathrooms, making it perfect for a girly weekend.

Location: Sunshine Beach, Noosa

Visit the website here.

Poinciana House

Be sure to take comprehensive style notes at Poinciana House as you will want to use this four-bedroom Art Deco villa’s breezy interiors as design inspiration. Pack your best loose white linen outfits so you fit effortlessly into the colour scheme at the holiday home, where the flame-red flowers of the Poinciana tree will stop you in your tracks over summer. The garden has an outdoor shower and plunge pool rooved by blue skies, an enormous day bed in the reading room and open-plan living room designed for relaxation.

Location: Sunshine Beach, Noosa

Visit the website here.

Townhouse behind Main Beach

Don’t stress about missing this year’s Maison et Objet interior design show in Paris. All the highlights are on show in this award-winning apartment just a few steps away from Hastings Street. You will feel like you’re in a Wallpaper* feature thanks to that core design motif borrowed from Paris Design Week. The room has a gentle glow, thanks to the inspired lighting, and we love the abstract exploration of colour. The outdoor shower will be in hot demand as the pad is a pebble’s throw from Main Beach.

Location: Near Hastings Street, Noosa

Visit the website here.