Facebook Instagram Twitter

What UNESCO's Bisophere Reserve status means for Noosa

Little Cove Beach, Noosa Little Cove Beach, Noosa

Noosa was Queensland’s first official Biosphere Reserve.

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Tourism Noosa

31 October 2020

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

DEALS

Red Centre Discovery

Red Centre Discovery self-drive, 3 nights accommodation from $779pp* including:

  • 1 night each in Alice Springs, Kings Canyon & Uluru
  • 3 days AVIS car hire with GPS+
  • * Terms and conditions apply
View More >
Brisbane Casino Towers

Save up to 30%* across Oaks Brisbane properties

With 11 properties to choose from, book now, pay later and save up to 30%* across Brisbane this spring.

  • 280 days of beautiful sunshine every year
  • Discover markets, beaches, botanical gardens, restaurants + more!
View More >
Oaks Cypress Lakes

Save up to 30%* at Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort

Set in the beautiful hinterland, the Hunter Valley has so much to explore. Book now, pay later and save up to 30%* this spring.

  • Discover restaurants, festivals, markets, golf, hot-air balloon flights + more!
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2020. All rights reserved.

× Newsletter logo