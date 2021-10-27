The best camping and glamping sites near Noosa for a great holiday adventure.

From campsites aimed at couples who are reluctant to forgo their morning cold-drip coffee, to holiday parks aimed at families with little ones to caravan parks that provide a base camp from which to explore the wilderness, here are the best places to camp or glamp in Noosa and surrounds.

Best places to glamp near Noosa

Glamacamp

The exotic bell and garden tents provided by Glamacamp lack nothing when it comes to drama. Call ahead and arrange for a deluxe version of the stunning tent to be set up in the garden of your best friend’s holiday house in Noosa and have it styled to suit the occasion. You can hire everything from a picnic basket with bone china and crystal stemware, to vintage sun chairs, BBQs and antique furniture. BYO Camilla Kaftan.

Phone: 0424 781 474

Website: www.glamacamp.com.au

Noosa Eco Retreat

Stay in one of six spacious, self-contained eco-luxe yurts in the heart of Noosa’s biosphere in Tuchekoi National Park. The sustainable Noosa Eco Retreat, which offers uninterrupted views of Mt Cooroora and her jagged ridges, is in a practical position for hikers who want to tackle Noosa’s mountain trails. Set off on Trail No. 5 from the retreat and then return to your eco-luxe yurt for dinner on the deck under a starlit sky.

Address: 44 Pomona Connection Rd, Pomona QLD

Phone: 0488 770 434

Website: www.noosaecoretreat.com.au

Oasis Noosa

Camp out on the beautiful Noosa River by booking a stay in a floating eco villa with wall-to-wall windows and water views. The intimate abode for two is in the midst of the Noosa biosphere and it’s a top spot to go nowhere fast. Although the Oasis Noosa villa is stationed in a peaceful location, you can use the kayaks to explore the river’s twists and turns. Onboard amenities include fishing rods, yoga mats, masks and snorkels.

Phone: 0429 222 412

Website: www.oasisnoosa.com.au

Habitat Noosa Everglades Ecocamp

While the pristine turquoise waters of Noosa are renowned, the everglades are a less-visited area of this part of the Sunshine Coast. Fringed by great forested fingers of land, the Noosa Everglades feels like a place from another time. Habitat Noosa Everglades Ecocamp has paperbark sites, wilderness tents, powered and unpowered sites for camping and motorhomes.

Address: 204 Lake Flat Rd, Boreen Point QLD

Phone: (07) 5485 3165

Website: www.habitatnoosa.com.au

Noosa Caravan Park

If your idea of roughing it is staying in a two-bedroom cabin near to a swimming pool then Ingenia Holidays Noosa North is your go-to. The emphasis here is on relaxation: there is a beach for paddling, cycle routes for the more energetic, fishing spots and guided walks. When you’ve had enough action, order warm bread from the local bakery, head to one of the nearby cafes for brunch and spend the arvo browsing Noosa’s boutiques.

Address: 143 Moorindil St, Tewantin QLD

Phone: (07) 5449 8060

Website: www.ingeniaholidays.com.au

Best places to camp near Noosa

Stay on the Noosa River

Have tent will travel. A tent is your ticket to having a wallet-friendly family holiday with views over the Noosa River. The Noosa River Holiday Park on Munna Point is an absolute riverfront holiday park that is one of the most popular spots on the Sunshine Coast. There are powered and unpowered sites for campervans, camper trailers and tents as well as a picnic area with waterfront views.

Address: 4 Russell Street, Noosaville QLD

Phone: (07) 5449 7050

Website: www.noosaholidayparks.com.au/noosa-river

Spend a night on the Noosa North Shore

The Noosa North Shore Beach Campground is located on the highly Instagrammable Cooloola Coast, which stretches from Noosa all the way to K’gari (Fraser Island). At the campsite, which has more than 40 powered sites and 45 unpowered sites, you’ll find a host of bush and beach trails nearby where native fauna – such as kangaroos and goannas – roam free.

Address: 240 Wilderness Track, Noosa North Shore QLD

Phone: (07) 5449 8811

Website: www.noosaholidayparks.com.au/noosa-north-shore

Bunker down at Boreen Point Campground

All up, there are 19 powered sites and 55 unpowered sites at Boreen Point Campground, which offer easy access to both bush and beach. There’s also the option of free-range camping along the foreshore of Norm’s Beach on the banks of Lake Cootharaba. The lakeside campground has a BMX track and basketball court and kayaks and stand-up paddleboards are available.

Address: The Esplanade, Boreen Point QLD

Phone: (07) 5485 3244

Website: www.noosaholidayparks.com.au/boreen-point

Camp in the Noosa Hinterland

Pitch up on one of the spacious sites at the pet-friendly Pomona Caravan Park and you will be within walking distance of Pomona. Visit the Pomona silent movie theatre, sit with a glass of wine in one of the shared social areas, and bribe the kids with a trip to nearby Australia Zoo, one of the Sunshine Coast’s most popular attractions.

Address: Cnr Exhibition & Pavilion Streets, Pomona QLD

Phone: (07) 5485 1477

Website: www.visitnoosa.com.au/products/pomona-caravan-park

Discover Noosa’s Outback

Noosa is not all about the beach. There is also much to see and do in the lesser-known Noosa Outback. Lake Borumba Campgrounds are located on the banks of Yabba Creek, about one kilometre from Lake Borumba. The creekside camping spot has a volleyball court, onsite kiosk with ice cream and offers free use of its kayaks. Open fires are also allowed, so BYO marshmallows.

Address: 1484 Yabba Creek Road, Lake Borumba QLD

Phone: (07) 5488 6662

Website: www.visitnoosa.com.au/products/lake-borumba-caravan-and-camping-ground