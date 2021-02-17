There’s a reason that Noosa – the chic coastal pearl on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast – allures travellers time and time again.

It has it all: lakes, stunning beaches, national parks and hinterland, markets, day spas, golf courses, excellent food and an abundance of activities.

Thanks to word of mouth (and the goods to back it up) holidaymakers must be organised well in advance if they plan to make the most of Noosa. Luckily, there are an abundance of accommodation offerings. Whether you’re looking for a luxury resort, house boat or something in between, we’ve scoped out some of the town’s most eligible accommodation options.

1. Seahaven Noosa Resort

The apartments at Seahaven Noosa Resort are described as ‘absolute beachfront’ – and that they are. One, two and three-bedroom apartments are spacious, serviced and fingerprint-test-clean. Spend a little extra for a huge front patio that overlooks the pool and spa. If not, walk just five metres more and you’ll land you on the sand of Noosa Main Beach. You can’t get much closer than that. The resort is located close to the galleries and wine bars on the western end of the strip. A perfect option for those wanting to be within walking distance of the action, but not in the middle of it.

2. Noosa River Holiday Park

For those on a tighter budget, Noosa River Holiday Park (owned by Noosa Council) is a great option. Situated on the stunning Noosa River, it’s ideal for campervans, RVs and tents with some of the most breathtaking views imaginable – especially at sunset. With gas barbecues, laundry access and bike hire available, the park ticks all the boxes for families and it’s just 2.5 kilometres away from the action on Hastings Street.

3. Sofitel Noosa

You can’t write about Noosa accommodation without mentioning its crown jewel. In 2016, Accor Hotels signed a management agreement with owners of Noosa Pacific Hotel Pty Ltd, transitioning the iconic 176-suite property from a Sheraton to a Sofitel. Local culture is blended with the art of French living, celebrating the elements of design, gastronomy, culture, events and well-being. Noosa’s prime-position lodgings deliver in space and elegance, with a riverside Riviera Bar, poolside butler service and a retro swim-up bar. Find Hastings Street’s boutique stores, Main Beach and Noosa National Park on its doorstep.

4. Pitch Luxury Camping

Pitch Luxury Camping offers bespoke glamping tents that can be set up on any of the private or public camping grounds in the Noosa region. The tents include queen size beds, bespoke furnishings and anything else you may need. The set up and pack down is all done for you, and added extras such as food hampers or fairy lights can be organised.

5. The Lodge by Sable Stays

It’s hard to put The Lodge into words. It’s a place with the X Factor. Aesthetically-designed with a heated pool, grassed backyard, fireplace, gourmet kitchen and alfresco living areas, this place is perfect as a retreat for tired city slickers who need a beach break to rejuvenate. So close to gourmet food and shopping, but a world away from the tourist chaos. Come here and be un-busy, reenergised and de-stressed.

6. Tingirana

Perfectly situated between Hastings Street and Noosa Beach, Tingirana offers a touch of The Hamptons with laid-back Aussie charm. Choose from expansive studio rooms, to beachfront one-and two-bedroom apartments overlooking Noosa’s Laguna Bay and Main Beach. Studio rooms include a kitchenette, while the apartments offer a full kitchen, lounge and dining areas opening out onto a private balcony.

If you thought luxury travel and hostels could not co-exist, think again. Noosa Flashbackers is the budget property making a case for boutique backpacking. Thoughtfully designed in the heart of Noosa, this hostel comes with coastal furniture and excellent hotel-like amenities. All guests enjoy free breakfasts, free Wi-Fi, free use of the surf and body boards, with lockers in all dorms and reverse cycle air conditioning for all rooms – a must in that Queensland humidity.

Spending a Noosa holiday on board a floating house is a pretty cool prospect. Experience true waterfront accommodation with Luxury Afloat, with six, eight and 10 berth houseboats available for charter. Houseboats are a little like camping on water, combining the great outdoors with the fun of sailing and the creature comforts of home. Each charter includes a dinghy with outboard, a fully fitted out kitchen and barbecue. All linen and towels are supplied at no extra cost. All you need to bring along is food, a change of clothes, swimming towel and fishing gear.

Set 20 minutes from the stunning beaches of the Noosa Shire, this 24-acre property is for those who imagine a slower holiday pace. The once quintessential farm workers cottage has been renovated to an exceptionally high standard, set among peaceful rolling hills and idyllic hinterland bushland. The property sleeps up to four guests and provides a stunning fire pit, alfresco dining area and a covered patio with a projector and screen.