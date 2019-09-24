The Noosa restaurant list you just shouldn’t miss

Editor

You can eat cheaply in Noosa or not-so-cheaply, either way, there are plenty of worthy options to lure you off your beach towel, and the produce that ends up on your plate is often locally sourced. These are Noosa’s essential eats…

For the most iconic Noosa dining experience, I’d send you down the boardwalk to Bistro C. There are few places on Australia’s coast where you can enjoy a well put-together meal and a glass of good wine metres from the beach. If the exclamation-inducing location isn’t enough, the chic interiors will win you over. And yes, they serve Veuve Clicquot – and Cristal, if you don’t mind.

Address: 49 Hastings St, Noosa Heads QLD 4567

Another place where coastal cool plays out; bar and restaurant Miss Moneypenny’s caters to a slightly younger crowd and vibes up the Noosa Woods end of Hastings Street come the weekend.

Address: 6 Hastings St, Noosa Heads QLD 4567

If you’re looking for something away from main street, make your way to Ricky’s River Bar + Restaurant for elegant riverside fare like the restrained but en point gnocchi with house-made ricotta.

Address: 2 Quamby Pl, Noosa Heads QLD 4567

The nearby Wasabi has some incredible fish-slicing chops and is highly regarded for its omakase (chef’s choice) menu.

Address: 2 Quamby Pl, Noosa Sound QLD 4567

5. Pulled pork tacos at Jimmy Fox

Some butcher’s paper on the wall. A makeshift sign. Eco paper plates and bamboo cutlery. That’s all that’s needed, it seems, when your food is as tasty as the fare at Jimmy Fox in Noosaville with ex-Berardo’s chef Jason Cox at the helm. Located in a shopping complex across from Noosa River, this new street food café changes up the menu daily. One thing always remains, however: the gourmet burgers loaded up on house-made buns, along with great coffee and a lengthy juice and smoothie menu. The pulled pork tacos were the winner of the day. Hands down.

Address: 7/203 Gympie Terrace, Noosaville QLD 4566

‘Another day, another celebrity chef’, you might secretly think to yourself, but expect to do as we did and quickly eat your words. Chef Peter Kuruvita took over the old Cato’s Bar & Grill at the Sheraton Noosa in 2013, and while the party still rages on downstairs, the intimate restaurant space at Beach House is elegance, Noosa-style. Hot tip: Order the seared yellow fin tuna with ruby grapefruit, sweet pork and crackling for starters and save room for the dessert tasting plate if you need a bit of cloud-like soufflé in your life.

Address: 16 Hastings St, Noosa Heads QLD 4567

At the lower end of the budget, is Betty’s Burgers & Concrete Co. Betty’s is a bit of an institution in Noosa. It may look like a super-hip city import, but it actually began life as a tiny stall on the beach many years ago. The burgers are still cheap at $10 for a classic and the ‘concrete’, ice-cream studded with anything from Krispy Kreme doughnut to Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, is irresistible.

Address: 2/50 Hastings St, Noosa Heads QLD 4567

Obsessed with margaritas and guac? Then you need to visit Noosa’s Cali-Mexican inspired restaurant and cocktail bar, Paradise Arcade. Not only do the margaritas come on tap, but you’ll find an extensive cocktail list to boot. Spend a long lunch or evening eating your way through the mouthwatering menu of tacos, burritos and tostadas.

Address: Shop 8b/14 Arcadia Street, Noosa Heads 4567

You’ll be wooed inside by the nautical-cool decor, chilled tunes and breezy, beachy vibes but you’ll stay for the pizza. You’ll be hard pressed to find a better slice in town, especially when it comes to the sourdough base. They also host their popular “Hump Day” sessions on – you guessed it! – Wednesday nights, featuring local and touring musicians. Pizza, cocktails and live music is a winning combination by any standard.

Address: 52 Hastings Street, Noosa Heads, 4567 QLD