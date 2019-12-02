Reinventing an Airlie Beach icon

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Coral Sea Marina Resort
02 Dec 2019 . BY

DEALS

Weekend getaway in a Whitsunday paradise!

Includes 3-night bed & breakfast in oceanfront suite, a deluxe sailing trip to Whitehaven Beach and dining and spa discounts.

  • From $1500 twin share
  • Package Promo Code: AUSTRAV2020
  • Travel dates: 19 January – 14 December 2020
View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2019. All rights reserved.