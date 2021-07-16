Whether you’re on your honeymoon or simply want to get away from it all with your loved one, Hamilton Island is the ultimate dreamy destination.

You can let the days drift by swimming in the turquoise seas and lazing on sun lounges or enjoy more active wellness activities that get your heart racing around the island, which has a long tradition as a romantic getaway. Here are the best things for couples to do on Hamilton Island.

Book a couples treatment at Spa Wumurdaylin

To help with the gentle transition to island life, try a Double Indulgence treatment at Spa Wumurdaylin , which includes an aromatherapy massage, foot and hand treatment, performance facial and head and neck massage. The spa has two Vichy shower rooms and four rooms designed for couples and the signature Vichy Revival treatment is recommended.

The word ‘wumurdaylin’ means dragonfly, symbolising renewal, freedom and beauty. And the massage therapists will ensure you leave feeling re-energised and relaxed and ready to explore the island after being pummelled by warm water from the seven jets above your bath bed. The spa is tucked in beside Beach Club Hamilton Island, where you can go for a post-treatment mocktail.

Hire a stand-up paddleboard

Seeing Hamilton Island’s bewitching blend of towering emerald rainforest and azure seas from a stand-up paddleboard is a seductive proposition. After enjoying a lie-in and breakfast in bed at the Beach Club, and doing a few sun salutations, walk two minutes to the beach to pick up a stand-up paddleboard which is both a relaxing and romantic way to start the day.

The SUPs are complimentary for guests staying at qualia. Reef View Hotel, Palm Bungalows, Beach Club and Hamilton Island Holiday Homes. The pristine waters of the Coral Sea are teeming with marine life, which you can enjoy side by side during your SUP session.

Take a Journey to the Heart Tour

Taking a helicopter ride over Heart Reef is perhaps the most romantic experience on offer while holidaying on Hamilton Island. In addition to seeing the love icon from above with your nearest and dearest, the romantic helicopter tour includes aerial views over Whitehaven Beach, Hill Inlet, Whitsunday Island, Hook Island Passage, too.

The exclusive Journey to the Heart tour is open to just six guests at a time, and you’ll feel like you’ve been cast to model in a holiday brochure when you arrive at the luxuriously appointed Heart Island pontoon. While ensconced at the pontoon, you can snorkel in the lagoon, enjoy a glass-bottom boat tour around Heart Reef or simply laze with your lover in the sun. Oh, and if you’re thinking of popping the question, let the pilot know so he can circle around the iconic heart-shaped reef at precisely the right moment.

Enjoy a sunset cocktail at One Tree Hill

Time your arrival to One Tree Hill on a clear day when the aquamarine colour of the Coral Sea has been smudged onto the surrounding Whitsunday Islands. You don’t have to be on your honeymoon to fall for the charms of watching the sun set over Daydream Island and the mainland from this prime perch. There are few places on the island as photogenic and you will have front-row seats to the daily show as the sky alternates between red and orange and pink. No filters necessary.

Walk hand in hand up to the top of One Tree Hill – which takes about 20 minutes – and bask in the afterglow of the experience over a few sunset cocktails . The One Tree Hill Café & Bar is located on a promontory on the northern peninsula of Hamilton Island. Open daily from 10 am to past sunset, the short and sweet menu includes light lunch snacks, share plates of fresh dips and antipasto boards along with espresso coffee. In addition to hiking up the hill, you can drive your golf buggy or catch the free shuttle bus.

Sail and snorkel Whitehaven and Chalkies Beach

Does the loose agenda of sailing onboard a 47-foot luxury state-of-the-art sailing catamaran, mooring off empty beaches, exploring tropical islands, and snorkelling in azure seas appeal? You don’t need any nautical experience. Just a penchant for lazing about on an opulent boat sipping sparkling wine and grazing on gourmet platters.

There’s a lovely intimacy that develops when you embark on the Ricochet Part Day sailing experience as the spacious boat accommodates no more than 14 people. The 6.5-hour tour sails to Chalkies Beach for a snorkelling excursion on the beautiful fringing reef and then onto Whitehaven Beach, which regularly ranks at the top of the Best Beaches in the World lists. It also includes a guided walk to the lookout at the top of Hill Inlet.

To plan an exhilarating half-day of sailing, visit our Hamilton Island hub.