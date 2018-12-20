Editor

Just you and the warm aqua waters lapping at your toes at the most secluded island retreat in the Whitsundays… this may be as close to heaven as you can get.

The Elysian Fields of Greek mythology were an unearthly paradise reserved only for the greatest of heroes, and those related to the gods; thankfully Elysian retreat, found in the more earthly paradise of the Whitsundays, is not quite as exclusive – but it’s close.

Elysian is a soulfully crafted oasis designed to inspire a serene sojourn. This blissful and ecologically sound escape from the crowds in Paradise Bay on the southern point of Long Island offers luxurious seclusion, with an emphasis placed on exclusively tailored experiences.

To ensure this exclusivity, there is a maximum of just twenty guests at one time, and Elysian can even be hired on a sole-occupancy basis for those not wanting to share the sequestered beauty of this reef paradise. An appreciation of the ocean and Elysian’s natural surroundings have influenced the style of the island retreat, with every aspect designed to allow tranquil immersion and complete disconnect from day-to-day routines.

Nestled at the southern point of Long Island in the Whitsundays, Elysian retreat is located on a three-hectare private cove, surrounded by rainforest and all the magnificence of the Great Barrier Reef. Its 10 beautifully appointed oceanfront villas enjoy views over ocean, mountains and rainforests; the interiors of each are handcrafted from solid Australian hardwood and include high cathedral ceilings, large windows and private balconies to take in the uninterrupted water views.

Drift away in outdoor hammocks, find stillness in the Zen garden, laze on inviting daybeds or float in the gentle mineral-imbued resort pool to relieve stress, anxiety and muscle aches.

A stay at Elysian is all inclusive, providing guests daily with gourmet breakfasts, alfresco or picnic lunches and three-course, wine-matched dinners. On arrival, guests meet with executive chef Cody McKavanagh to discuss taste preferences and dietary requirements.

The daily changing menu is inspired by the natural surroundings of Long Island and the Whitsundays, using the freshest organic and seasonal produce sourced from the Island’s own vegetable garden and from nearby surrounding farming regions. Fresh prawns, Moreton Bay bugs, tropical rock lobsters and award-winning Atherton Tablelands cheese are just some of the local delicacies sourced from the surrounding region.

The Great Barrier Reef and ecosystem await exploration. Elysian guests can view it from above in a glass-bottomed kayak or stand-up paddleboard, or experience it from below through snorkelling and scuba diving amongst the diverse marine life, from colourful species of coral and fish to green sea turtles, humpback whales, dolphins and dugongs.

The island is also surrounded by many neighbouring island beaches, accessed by Elysian’s own dedicated resort vessel Lotus, or by private charter which includes a chef-prepared gourmet picnic if desired. For those wanting to venture skywards, helicopter and fixed-wing tours can be arranged as well as breathtaking heli-fishing exploits in dreamily remote locations.

For more information, call 1800 SOJOURN or 1800 765 687 or visit elysianretreat.com.au