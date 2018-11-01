Alison Langley

Breathtaking ocean views, brilliant coral reef, lush tropical rainforest, impressive pool facilities, and a food and beverage offering as mouth-watering as it is extensive – tell them they’re Daydreamin’.

Daydream Island Resort will reopen its doors early next year following an extensive $100 million redevelopment, which has transformed the Whitsundays stalwart. Devastated by Cyclone Debbie in 2017, the 4.5-star resort is now a contemporary incarnation complete with 277 refurbished rooms and suites set to lure romantics as well as families and groups.

Daydream Island Resort has long been an icon of the Great Barrier Reef archipelago. Its proximity to the mainland is one selling point, but its proximity to the reef is the eminent drawcard. Explore further via helicopter, sailboat or jet ski, or stay closer to home with the island’s famous Living Reef. The free-form coral lagoon now wraps 200 metres around the resort and is home to more than 100 species of marine fish, coral and invertebrates such as starfish, sea cucumbers and crabs. On-staff marine biologists facilitate a range of interactive experiences and then there’s the thrill of spotting, say, a lemon shark or baby stingray en route to breakfast. It’s an eye-opening experience for adults and kids alike, and this kind of generational balance, bolstered by the on-site Kids’ Club and adults-only spaces, adds to Daydream’s appeal.

For water activities without the biodiversity, Daydream Island’s revitalised pool landscape provides unparalleled ocean views plus a poolside bar and new burger concept. This is but a small piece of a much bigger food-and-beverage puzzle which includes three restaurants (Graze Interactive Dining, Infinity, and Inkstone Kitchen and Bar), as well as three bars (Barefoot Bar, Tonic and Silica).

Dedicated event spaces cater for conferences as well as parties, big and small. And where better for a dream wedding than Daydream Island?

Email reservations@daydreamisland.com to book, or visit daydreamisland.com

Join the Daydreamer Club to receive the latest news and offers.