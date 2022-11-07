Whether you’re looking for cool things to do in Brisbane today, this weekend, or next month, there’s always something happening in this vibrant city.

Free things to do

The best things in life are free, is how the saying goes – which couldn’t be more true in Brisbane. Looking for free things to do in Brisbane? You might be surprised by how much there is.

South Bank

South Bank is a must-do destination due to its proximity to well, everything. You can take a dip at Streets Beach (Australia’s only inner-city beach), cycle along the riverfront, stroll around the 17 hectares of parklands, or join in at one of the many free events.

Queensland Museum

The Queensland Museum is home to many excellent exhibitions and events which are suitable for all ages. These exhibitions change every few months so there’s always something new to see.

Roma Street Parklands

Brisbane is also home to the largest urban subtropical garden in the world. Set in the heart of the CBD, the Roma Street Parklands have different precincts to explore, with many free guided tours available.

Brisbane City Council’s CityHopper

Cruise the Brisbane River with the CityHopper, a free ferry service that travels along the river stopping at key locations.

Take in the riverside sights of South Bank, Howard Smith Wharves, and Kangaroo Point all in one day – you can hop on and off as many times as you like.

Sunday Social on the Green

Head to River Quay Green from 2 to 5pm for the laid-back vibe of Sunday Social On The Green for lawn games and free music performances. Pack a picnic blanket and bring your own eats with you.

Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA)

With a rotation of fascinating and absorbing collections, incredible programs for kids, and a huge amount of free exhibitions, QAGOMA is a fantastically accessible treasure.

Perhaps lesser known is the purpose-built Australian Cinémathèque at GOMA, which screens endlessly interesting films and videos on Wednesday and Friday nights and Saturday and Sunday matinees. It’s an excellent way to escape the heat, and the best part is, the screenings as well as other Brisbane art galleries are usually free.

Fun things to do

Some days, you don’t need educational activities or tourist hot spots – you just want to relax and enjoy the ride. Here are some are the best fun things to do in Brisbane.

Queen Street Mall

With more than 700 shops to explore at Queen Street Mall, this could take a while. Once you’ve walked its length, ducking into big-name retailers like Zara and browsing the historic Brisbane Arcade, head to Adelaide Street to find smaller boutiques like Monsterthreads and vintage stores.

Jan Powers Farmers Markets

Head on down to the Brisbane Powerhouse Museum every Saturday morning between 6 am and noon for the Jan Powers Farmers Markets.

Featuring over 120 food stalls with everything from fresh juices and seafood to flowers and pastries, there’s something for everyone and every budget.

North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah)

Do Brisbanites truly understand how lucky they are to have the world’s second-largest sand island right on their doorstep? This is a sub-tropical island of incredibly clear waters and bewitching scenery that you can actually drive to (via a ferry)!

On a day trip to North Stradbroke Island, you can explore some of Brisbane’s best beaches, surf uncrowded breaks, spot whales, slip beneath the surface and acquaint yourself with sea life, or simply wander the Point Lookout Markets on a Sunday.

Day Rock Climb Adventure

Take one of Riverlife’s Day Rock Climb Adventures to get spectacular views of the city as you spend two hours climbing the Kangaroom Point Cliffs before abseiling down again. Climbs are conducted by qualified and experienced instructors and there’s no need for climbing experience.

Things to do with kids

If you’ve got the little ones in tow and looking for things to do in Brisbane for families, the following activities are ideal for all ages.

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC)

From musicals and comedies, to dance shows and theatre, QPAC is one of Australia’s leading centres for live performances. Grab some snacks and enjoy a show together.

North Stradbroke Island Surf School

The idyllic surrounds of North Stradbroke Island (Minjerribah) are the perfect backdrop for North Stradbroke Surf School’s group surfing lessons.

The 1.5- hour beginners’ lessons take place at Point Lookout and are conducted by experienced coaches and instructors. You’ll need to bring swimmers and a towel, but they supply the board, wetsuit, rashie, sunscreen, and fun.

Suttons Beach, Redcliffe

There are plenty of Brisbane swimming spots to add to your list but Suttons Beach in Redcliffe is particularly family-friendly. With small waves to cater for gentle swims, a beach playground, and community BBQ areas, it’s got everything you need for a successful beach trip.

Eat Street Northshore

Satisfy your taste buds alongside some of the best local live entertainment at Eat Street Northshore, a special one-of-a-kind experience.

Featuring over 70 traders including five themed bars and many pop-up restaurants offering delicious dishes from around the world, this is a tasty activity for the whole family to enjoy.

Things to for adults

If you’re wise in years but young at heart, here are some fun things to do for a dose of adventure.

Story Bridge Adventure Climb

Get the best view above the Brisbane River from the top of the city’s most iconic structure, the Story Bridge. A Story Bridge Adventure Climb takes two hours, including your safety demonstration and suiting up in the fetching onesie that you are required to wear.

And if you really want to amp up the thrill factor, book a Climb & Abseil experience to climb the bridge and abseil 30 metres down the southern bridge pylon into Captain Burke Park below.

Explore Brisbane by electric scooter

With age comes privilege, like riding Neuron’s zippy electric scooters all over the city to see the sights. Simply download the app, unlock the scooter, do a quick safety check and you’re off! Kangaroo Point is recommended as it’s a flat path with scenic views.

Hop On Brewery Tours

There’s no denying that Brisbane and beer go hand-in-hand. And, in case you missed it, Brisbane has a lot of noteworthy craft breweries. We mean a lot. Green Beacon, Newstead, Felons, Stone & Wood, ringing any bells?

You could attempt a DIY tour, but we’d suggest taking the logistics out of the equation and sampling these brews on a dedicated brewery tour with Hop On.

Mt Coot-tha’s Summit Circuit

One of Brisbane’s most popular hiking trails is Mt Coot-tha’s Summit Circuit, known for its beautiful bush scenery and epic lookout.

Providing a 5km walking route from JC Slaughter Falls to Mt Coot-tha Lookout, there are spectacular views of Brisbane at the top, along with a cafe and restaurant for a post-hike snack.

Things to do at night

As the sun sets and the city lights shine, Brisbane comes alive with a new after-dark world of things to do.

Howard Smith Wharves

One of Brisbane’s most historic sites, the Howard Smith Wharves precinct has undergone a complete transformation, making it one of the hottest spots to hang out in the city. The area is design-led, laid-back, and approachable, but all the while feeling that little bit luxe.

Grab a cocktail at Mr Percival’s, enjoy an Italian feast at Ciao Papi, and finish with dessert at Goodtimes Gelateria. There’s usually some event happening here so come with your entourage and stay long beyond sundown.

Discover live music in Fortitude Valley

While in Brisbane, you can’t miss out on a night in Fortitude Valley — home to Brisbane’s best music venues. Whether you’re into local bands or international favourites, cosy bars or large concert halls, The Valley calendar is constantly jam-packed.

Twilight Kayak Experience

Ideal for date nights and anniversaries, the Riverlife Twilight Kayak Experience is one for your bucket list.

Cutting through the luminous reflections of the city on the water, you can enjoy a relaxing 90-minute kayak journey on the iconic Brisbane River, gliding under the inner-city bridges.

Unique things to do

If you think you’ve got it all figured out with top things to do in Brisbane, check out the below and you may see a different side to what’s on offer.

Fish Lane

Brisbane may not be known particularly for its laneways, but there’s one that’s incredibly popular, and for good reason.

Fish Lane brings a huge dose of hip to South Brissie. Popping up near the arts precinct of QAGOMA and QPAC, the lane ambles back towards West End, weaving in jaw-dropping public artworks, cool wine bars, and excellent dining along the way.

Start a summer bar hop at one end and make your way to the other, stopping to upload your pics of the towering murals and interesting sculptures to Instagram as you go.

Ipswich Nature Centre

Queens Park in Ipswich is home to one of Brisbane’s best-kept secrets – the Ipswich Nature Centre.

Picture a mini zoo where you can get up close and personal with your favourite Australian animals including kookaburras, wombats, and wallabies as well as some of our less commonly seen critters like quolls and bilbies.

Escape to Tambourine Mountain

If you need a breather from the city hustle and bustle, seek refuge in the foothills of Tamborine Mountain.

Under the cool canopy of the rainforest, you’ll find a nature-filled sanctuary ready to explore. You can head skywards on a relaxing treetop walk, but if you’re feeling a little more adventurous, opt for Australia’s largest zipline at TreeTop Challenge.