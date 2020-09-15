Where to stay in and around Townsville

From bright and breezy beachfront motels to tropical resorts with poolside bars to luxury island hideaways.

With its balmy tropical climate, abundant sunshine and ample sightlines lines over the Coral Sea, Townsville is a city where only accommodation with water-view balconies, rooftop restaurants, poolside bars and expansive verandahs will do: luckily that’s what it serves up in spades. From sunny beachfront motels to tropical resorts with strong holiday vibes, and from historic Queenslanders to island retreats just a short ferry or helicopter ride away, there’s an oasis for you here.

This iconic Townsville resort overlooking the marina underwent a $43 million renovation in recent years. Today it is a stylishly laid-back destination with tropical holiday feels that connects 194 guest rooms, a designer pool, five restaurants and a nightspot to its surrounding scenery and oceanic Coral Sea and Magnetic Island aspects.

The resort channels a lush pleasure garden feel with nods to the vernacular architecture of Townsville and its guest rooms have more than a hint of mid-century California in their retro-cool furnishings and leaf-print carpets. And although you’re only a leisurely stroll away from The Strand, with its cafes and restaurants, The Ville’s dining and drinking options might just mean you stay put: choose between Miss Songs, a modern Asian fusion restaurant; Quarterdeck, a cocktail bar with a balcony boasting uninterrupted views of Magnetic Island, and the poolside, Palm Springs-inspired Splash Bar.

A boutique resort hotel in the centre of Townsville city, Rambutan is a design-savvy spot with 45 guest rooms catering to a range of budgets – from king rooms to deluxe suites and self-contained villas.

The star of the show here is its rooftop pool, bar and restaurant, Armati’s, which serves up Mediterranean and Italian-inspired share plates – including its signature wood-fired pizzas – and carafes of wine alongside sweeping views of the marina.

Check into Classique Bed and Breakfast to stay in a magnificent old Queenslander built in 1890 with original timber floors, high pressed-metal ceilings and French doors that spill onto a sunny verandah. The property has just three en-suite queen guest rooms, each elegantly appointed, an outdoor spa and a games room for playing pool, snooker or darts.

Enjoy a tropical breakfast on the deck each morning and soak in the ambience and good old-fashioned hospitality that comes with the territory here. You’ll find Classique at the foot of the city’s landmark Castle Hill, with quick access to one of its trails for sunset hikes, and a few minutes’ drive from the city centre.

This 3.5-star family owned motel is situated right on Townsville’s foreshore, The Strand, and offers a range of 24 clean, comfortable and stylish rooms and studio suites that put you in pole position for exploring the city’s beachy highlights without breaking the bank.

Among its attractions includes a swimming pool with water views out to Magnetic Island and Cleveland Bay, and proximity to all the bars, restaurants and cafes of this buzzy strip including Longboard Bar & Grill and C-Bar, right across the road.

Four-star hotel Quest Townsville is located on Palmer Street in the city’s dining precinct – a three-minute walk from two of its best restaurants, Jam Corner and Bridgewater.

It has 141 studio, one- and two-bedroom serviced apartments that all feature balconies with a water view – be it the marina, harbour or perhaps the pool, which has an al fresco barbecue area for those (rare) nights you’re not eating out.

A 10-minute drive from the city centre, four-star Mercure Townsville is spread across five luscious hectares of tropical gardens on the banks of Lake Curralea. Its 162 rooms offer views across the lake, gardens or pool – Townsville’s largest free-form swimming pool with the added bonus of a spa.

There are also two full-size tennis courts on the property and a restaurant, Celsius, with a poolside deck and an à la carte dinner menu for making the most of North Queensland’s balmy nights.

Taking the quick ferry trip out to Magnetic Island is non-negotiable for visitors to Townsville, and to really make the most out of the laid-back tropical island experience you’ll have here, consider checking in for a night or two.

A 4.5-star resort located opposite the ferry terminal, Peppers Blue on Blue is one of the island’s most luxurious offerings, with each guest room boasting its own balcony and some with private plunge pools.

On top of this it offers two outdoor pools, an Endota Spa, and a restaurant and bar – Boardwalk – that deals in fresh tropical produce including seafood straight from the reef, fine wines and vibrant cocktails.

Alternatively, check into Magnetic Island’s Island Leisure Resort on the other side of the marina. Small and boutique, this property is set on half a hectare of tropical gardens dotted with self-contained Polynesian-style bures each with their own kitchen and outdoor dining patio.

Also on site is a large lagoon pool and spa, poolside barbecue area, a full-size tennis court, and a games room and library.

For a unique and exclusive North Tropical Queensland experience, take off in a helicopter from Townville for the 30-minute (extremely scenic) flight over the Great Barrier Reef to Orpheus Island Lodge – a secluded hideaway that accommodates just 28 guests at a time.

Check into one of its 14 contemporary suites rendered in tones reflective of their beachfront aspect, indulge at its on-site spa, dine at its hatted restaurant and set off to explore the pristine reef at your doorstep.

A stay at this sustainably minded luxury island resort includes three gourmet meals daily, an all-inclusive minibar and unlimited use of fishing and snorkelling gear, paddleboards, kayaks and more.

And don’t miss Orpheus’s signature ‘Dining with the Tides’ experience, a night of exclusive dining for two under the stars on the island’s jetty.

Need a holiday from your holiday? Drive 1.5 hours north-west of Townsville and check into the 100 per cent solar-powered Hidden Valley Cabins, located on the western edge of Paluma Range National Park, for lungfuls of fresh mountain air and lower humidity than you’ll find on the coast.

For three decades the McLennan family have been inviting guests to stay at their rustic and cosy cabins, which – built from locally sourced recycled timber – were designed with the environment in mind from the very beginning.

The bush resort offers a range of daily tours and activities designed to introduce you to the wildlife, ecosystems and landscapes of the Hidden Valley including platypus and nocturnal safaris. Four-day all-inclusive tours departing from Townsville can also be booked.