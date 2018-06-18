Holidays mean temporarily saying goodbye to the daily grind. No commitments, no deadlines, no housework, no schedules – utter relaxation, full enjoyment and immersing yourself in new surroundings and the great outdoors. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has perfected the art of relaxation with each of its properties designed to ensure you can completely chill out when you check in.
Tranquil in the tropics
Nestled in rainforest, just a short walk to Four Mile Beach, Ramada Resort Port Douglas is where you’ll find your inner zen. With lush greenery, free-flowing waterways, lily ponds, and resident Ulysses butterflies fluttering about, you’ll feel your shoulders un-scrunch immediately on arrival. Its tropical lagoon-style pool with waterfall and swim-up bar is the best spot to unwind, and World Heritage beauty is just a stone’s throw away (we’re looking at you, Daintree and Great Barrier Reef).
Two feet and a chilled out heartbeat
Set across 65 acres of countryside, Victoria’s Ramada Resort Phillip Island is an idyllic spot to spend a tranquil few days. Located at the centre of Phillip Island, the resort is nestled among gardens and bushland. There’s ample opportunity to get active at the resort, with two outdoor swimming pools, a children’s pool, two health centres, a spa and sauna, indoor lap pool and tennis courts. But we reckon your best bet is to lace up your shoes and explore the seven kilometres of walking and cycling tracks around the picturesque property.
Scrub-a-dub-dub in an outdoor tub
This funky hotel is located in one of Brisbane’s hippest hoods, Fortitude Valley. Decked out in street art, the TRYP Fortitude Valley Hotel Brisbane has incredible restaurants, bars and shopping on its doorstep. But within its colourful walls, you’ll find your little haven, with a rooftop bar, a rooftop gym, and some rooms that have alfresco spa baths to soak away above the hustle and bustle of the Valley.
Wine-d down
Located at the gateway of the legendary Great Ocean Road, Wyndham Resort Torquay is located just across from Zeally Bay Beach. Book a room with an ocean view and enjoy a glass of local wine from the nearby Mornington Peninsula on your private balcony; swim in the resort’s stunning lagoon-style pool; enjoy a game of tennis and let the kids have fun at the resort’s playground while you sit back and take a breather.
Soak your worries away
Overlooking the sugar-white sand and turquoise waters of NSW’s Shoal Bay, Ramada Resort Shoal Bay is the perfect place for a lazy seaside escape. Hire a bike and cycle along the foreshore with views of the ocean, take dips in the lagoon-style pool, which has a wading area for little ones, or bliss out at the resort’s three mineral spas. Set to different temperatures, one with ocean water, the spas are said to be beneficially therapeutic and just down right relaxing.
Feel on top of the world
Amid cosmopolitan Melbourne, Wyndham Hotel Melbourne is the antithesis to the frenetic pace of the city. The serene hotel is the perfect spot to come back to after an exciting day exploring the city. Head straight to the heated rooftop pool for a relaxing dip with views of the skyline.
Keep calm and kayak
Located at Golden Beach on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, with views out to Pumicestone Passage, Ramada Resort Golden Beach is an amazing spot for families. The Passage is where you’ll while away your holiday time, with calm, pristine waters perfect for swimming with tots. You can also hire a kayak to paddle along the serene waters – a sure way to completely chill while enjoying the beautiful surrounds.