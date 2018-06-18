Holidays mean temporarily saying goodbye to the daily grind. No commitments, no deadlines, no housework, no schedules – utter relaxation, full enjoyment and immersing yourself in new surroundings and the great outdoors. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has perfected the art of relaxation with each of its properties designed to ensure you can completely chill out when you check in. Tranquil in the tropics Nestled in rainforest, just a short walk to Four Mile Beach, Ramada Resort Port Douglas is where you’ll find your inner zen. With lush greenery, free-flowing waterways, lily ponds, and resident Ulysses butterflies fluttering about, you’ll feel your shoulders un-scrunch immediately on arrival. Its tropical lagoon-style pool with waterfall and swim-up bar is the best spot to unwind, and World Heritage beauty is just a stone’s throw away (we’re looking at you, Daintree and Great Barrier Reef).

Two feet and a chilled out heartbeat Set across 65 acres of countryside, Victoria’s Ramada Resort Phillip Island is an idyllic spot to spend a tranquil few days. Located at the centre of Phillip Island, the resort is nestled among gardens and bushland. There’s ample opportunity to get active at the resort, with two outdoor swimming pools, a children’s pool, two health centres, a spa and sauna, indoor lap pool and tennis courts. But we reckon your best bet is to lace up your shoes and explore the seven kilometres of walking and cycling tracks around the picturesque property.

Scrub-a-dub-dub in an outdoor tub This funky hotel is located in one of Brisbane’s hippest hoods, Fortitude Valley. Decked out in street art, the TRYP Fortitude Valley Hotel Brisbane has incredible restaurants, bars and shopping on its doorstep. But within its colourful walls, you’ll find your little haven, with a rooftop bar, a rooftop gym, and some rooms that have alfresco spa baths to soak away above the hustle and bustle of the Valley.

