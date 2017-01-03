Adelaide’s Tour Down Under maybe growing in stature in the world of cycling, but is there anything for non-MAMILs (Middle Aged Men In Lycra)? Quentin Long goes on the tour for three days and found these surprising reasons it is well worth the trip for non-cyclists. 1. It’s a holiday with a superstar cycling race thrown in If you thought that the Tour Down Under was just for MAMILS then pull that lycra a bit tighter and higher. The tour is based in Adelaide and each day’s route takes the cyclists, amateur and pros alike, to another spectacular region. It is an opportunity to see, eat and drink all the wonderful things in places like the Barossa, McLaren Vale, the Fleurieu or the Adelaide Hills. But you don’t have to strictly follow the race. In fact we would suggest you don’t.

The perfect Tour day is in fact very light on cycling, the tour acts as backdrop to the fun. Start with the MAMILS in your party (if any) heading off to stretch the lycra and legs in the early morning while the non-cyclists enjoy a sleep in and breakfast. The non-cyclists then head to meet the MAMILs in one of the regions to take in the wineries, swim at the beach, peruse the shops and galleries followed by a fantastic lunch at one of the amazing regional restaurants and then head to the finish line for about an hour. Once the race is finished you then can mosey back to Adelaide for a beautiful evening (see point 2 – it’s a festival) via a great beach or another wine tasting or a walk in the bush or shopping.

See our guides to McLaren Vale, Barossa, Fleurieu and Adelaide Hills.