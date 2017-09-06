It’s 4pm on a Monday afternoon in mid-spring and I’m picking my way through isolated and scrubby bush, about 15 kilometres from Renmark. I’m not alone: ahead of me are 11 companions – two guides and nine fellow walkers – and we’re on Day One of the Murray River Walk, a four-day, three-night excursion in South Australia’s Riverland.

There’s a quiet anticipation rippling among us because our head guide, Tony Sharley, the creator of this walk, has mentioned that we’re only moments from the end of our walking day. We can’t see the finish line yet, but it’s there. “Remember to lift your feet,” he says kindly. He knows our pace has quickened; the inevitable pull of the day’s end. It’s at this point, though, that I hold myself back. I want to soak in the surroundings: to my left is a dense red-gum forest and to my right, the Murray River, cast in shades of blue and brown. Overhead, the sun emerges from behind a cotton-wool cloud, the water shimmers like metal, an egret dives in, and a fish, startled, jumps out. It’s a tableau of beguiling energy and beauty; I can’t help but smile. And then I hear hurrahs from up ahead: my co-walkers have clearly reached our camp. But ‘camp’ is the wrong word. Sure, there’s a campfire burning when I arrive, and bubbly and beers are already on ice, but this is just a spot for nibbles. Where most walks employ cabins or tents, our accommodation is actually moored on the water: a modern five-bedroom, two-bathroom houseboat, complete with kitchen, lounge, outdoor deck and even a Jacuzzi. For Sharley, a houseboat was the obvious choice. “The Murray is renowned for house-boating,” he says. “It’s both authentic and unique.”

He’s not wrong. And his Murray River Walk is as much about trekking beside the river, as it is about being on it – from that houseboat accommodation, to the use of a small pontoon cruiser, which ferries us each day to new trails, to the itinerary itself, which combines 40 kilometres of walking with 60 kilometres of cruising the river. Always, the Murray is the centrepiece. This voyage, says Sharley, “is about giving people a greater understanding of the river and how important it is.”