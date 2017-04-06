Recently named South Australia’s best deluxe accommodation, Yondah Beach House is a multi-award-winning 4.5-star (and pet-friendly!) beach house set on 300 private oceanfront acres on the wild southern coast of the Yorke Peninsula. An easy three-hour drive from Adelaide, Yondah offers guests a unique ‘luxe-in-nature’ experience complete with private sandy beaches, clifftop walks, rare native orchids, abundant birdlife, resident fur seals, and pods of whales in winter. The lucky winner will receive a three-night stay for two people (and their pampered pooch) in a deluxe queen room with en suite.
To enter, CLICK HERE, and tell us ‘where would you most like to take your pet on holiday and why?’ (25 words or less)
Entries close Friday 12 May 2017. Winners announced in the next issue of Australian Traveller magazine.
Special conditions: Valid for 12 months, subject to availability, available in low season only (blackout periods apply in mid/high season), bed and bathroom linen is included, normal booking conditions apply eg. security bond payable, prize not exchangeable or redeemable for cash).
