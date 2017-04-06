Recently named South Australia’s best deluxe accommodation, Yondah Beach House is a multi-award-winning 4.5-star (and pet-friendly!) beach house set on 300 private oceanfront acres on the wild southern coast of the Yorke Peninsula. An easy three-hour drive from Adelaide, Yondah offers guests a unique ‘luxe-in-nature’ experience complete with private sandy beaches, clifftop walks, rare native orchids, abundant birdlife, resident fur seals, and pods of whales in winter. The lucky winner will receive a three-night stay for two people (and their pampered pooch) in a deluxe queen room with en suite.

Entries close Friday 12 May 2017. Winners announced in the next issue of Australian Traveller magazine.