The mere mention of Tassie’s epic food and wine scene sends many into a salivating spin. From freshly-shucked oysters to the best cuts of angus steak in the country, it’s no wonder an incredible amount of Aussies have Tasmania in their sights as their next holiday destination. If you’re thinking of visiting Australia’s food bowl, it pays to dive in with a little insider knowledge. Here are 10 must-do winter experiences that will take you from hip city eateries to a micro-brewery in a paddock and a 19th-century school house for a cooking class. Farm Bar at Two Metre Tall At Two Metre Tall, they grow their own beer-fed black angus beef and sell the cuts over the farm bar so you can throw them on the open grill while you sit in the paddock. Fermented beer is pumped by hand and this micro-brewery is only a short 40-minute drive from the heart of Hobart.

Franklin The restaurant is set up in a 1920s Ford showroom and the kitchen is led by the newly arrived Analiese Gregory, who dives for her own abalone and sea urchin. Analiese and the team work right before your eyes as you sit at the polished concrete bar. The food is mostly wood-roasted and the menu is farm and ocean-to-table inspired. Agrarian Kitchen Eatery Since 2008 the Agrarian Kitchen has been synonymous with homegrown paddock-to-plate cooking. What’s new is the Agrarian Kitchen Eatery in New Norfolk set up in Willow Court (an old psychiatric hospital). Set in the beautiful Bronte building in New Norfolkâs Willow Court The Agrarian Kitchen Eatery & Store revolves around a constantly changing menu which celebrates seasonality every day. The eatery serves food picked little more than 200 metres away at the Derwent Valley Community garden, other food is sourced from local producers and the Agrarian Kitchen Cooking School located not too far away in Lachlan. Like the cooking school, the food you eat on the day is dependent on what has been gathered that morning.