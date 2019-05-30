7 outdoor adventures to have in Tasmania

Eliza Sholly

Where to go and what to do in Tasmania when you want to get really wild.

Outdoor adventure lovers have long flocked to Tasmania for its rugged landscapes, wild food, adrenaline-filled hikes and out-of-the-box festivals.

But for those who are yet to hit our great southern state, and are keen to unleash their thrill-seeker, here’s your ultimate guide to all things adventure.

Dark Mofo festival

Hobart’s mid-winter Dark Mofo festival (6–23 June) is a culmination of all the wildest spirits from Australia and around the world, packed with visual and aural delights.

This year, those with an affinity for the outdoors should head to the Dark Path, the place for exploring the artistic installations and curiosities that surround the festival.

Be sure to stop off at the Talisker Wilderness Bar to soak in a warming seaside experience, taking the opportunity to cosy up in front of the fire with a warming hot toddy in hand.

And if you’re attending the festival’s last weekend finish it the way God (and the organisers) intended: naked. Yep, held on Long Beach on the Derwent River, the annual Nude Solstice Swim is the most memorable way to cap off your Dark Mofo experience.

Satellite Island

Ever dreamt on staying on your very own private oasis? If your answer is yes, now is the time to head to Tasmania’s delightfully isolated and luxurious Satellite Island.

Once a home to a reclusive poet and writer, it is now on offer as a dreamy coastal-luxe waterside retreat that sleeps up to eight guests.

Adventure seekers can take on the 1.5-hour walk along Satellite Island’s ancient Rock Shelf, immersing themselves in the location’s rugged landscape. Then, light a fire on the pebble beach, enjoy the sunset with a dram of whisky and watch the wild seals play.

Pennicott Wilderness Journeys

A trip aboard a Pennicott Wilderness Journeys boat is a must-do not only for adventure lovers but for just about anyone.

The Tasmanian Seafood Seduction tour voyages down the Derwent River. Along the journey, your guides will gift you with knowledge of its wildlife, scenery and deserted beaches. However, it’s when you dock that things get really memorable.

Not only will you be treated to some of the most incredible seafood in the world, but it will be prepared before your very eyes. Part of the experience will see your guide literally jump in the ocean and snorkel to catch your meal. Talk about farm to table.

Get Shucked on Bruny Island

When Joe Bennett took a punt on an oyster farm on Tasmania’s Bruny Island (40 kilometres south of Hobart) he couldn’t have predicted how his pristine product would take off. Cultivating Pacific oysters, Get Shucked has been a real Bruny success story and a trip to Tasmania isn’t complete without a taste of its famous morsel.

Those in the know recommend engaging in the Talisker oyster ritual, which involves taking a sip of whisky, eating the oyster, then pouring a little whisky into the vacant oyster shell. The whisky gathers up the last of the briny seawater, creating an all-important cocktail of flavours. Thank us later.

Aurora Australis on Seven Mile Beach

The Northern Lights get all the love when it comes to natural light phenomena but did you know Australia has its own light show – the Aurora Australis?

Wanderers seeking a glimpse of the ‘Southern Light’ phenomenon should head to the South Arm Peninsula, 40 kilometres south-east of Hobart.

The area is surrounded by beaches with still, wide shallow bays: perfect conditions for capturing reflection shots with waves crashing in the foreground.

Walk the Overland Track

With a route of 65 kilometres tackled over six days, the Overland Track is the country’s superstar trek.

The trail is strictly managed on account of its popularity, so visitors will have to book in advance and pay a track fee to Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service.

In the walking season from October to May, make your way from the base of Cradle Mountain to Lake St Clair passing through ancient rainforests, glacial valleys, meadows and a dramatic skyline of peaks.

This World Heritage area is stunning and encompasses many of the highest peaks in Tasmania. No one returns unchanged.

Kayak through Coles Bay

With a permanent population of just a few hundred, you’re sure to find enough room to explore Coles Bay at your own pace.

Pink granite mountains and dense bushland surround the bay, which makes the view from the water amazing, and sea kayaking is one of the best (and most adventurous) activities on offer here.

Watch out for a welcoming pod of dolphins while on the water, or the whales that pass by here on their migration north from Antarctica.