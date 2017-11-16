Tasmania is a microcosm of historic architecture, of the likes you can’t see any more in the rest of the country: visit the pioneer farm of WOOLMERS ESTATE; the grand Georgian mansion of CLARENDON; and the convict village at BRICKENDON HISTORIC FARM. This is the Aussie travel secrets Tasmania. The annual CYGNET FOLK FESTIVAL , running since 1982, is just one reason to visit this delightful hippy enclave, one hour from Hobart. It’s long been a magnet for creative types, but there’s an undercurrent of change afoot. “There is a bit of foodie culture that’s coming into town, there’s a wood-fire bakery that’s opened up just next door… and there are lots of small, vegetable growers and producers around,” says Joe Pickett, co-owner of vegetarian cafe The Red Velvet Lounge. Take the drive from Hobart to Launceston and stop in at OATLANDS, a darling town dominated by CALLINGTON MILL. The restored Georgian windmill, built in 1837, is a fascinating visit, and The Mill Keeper’s Café uses the flour to produce some pretty impressive scones.

The cute little town of Evandale is a delight to wander; visit on the weekend for the markets filled with bric-a-brac and homemade jams – Leigh-Ann Pow, editorial director Bridestowe Lavender Estate Our little secret: Bridestowe’s little French ice-cream van serves the best lavender ice-cream in the world!

BRIDESTOWE Lavender Estate is one of Australia’s most picturesque locations, best recognised for their iconic vista of the seemingly endless fields of lavender flowers as they flourish into full bloom in December and January. The Estate welcomes visitors all year round to enjoy the stunning views, Australianmade lavender products, gourmet food and the peaceful atmosphere of Australia’s largest lavender farm.