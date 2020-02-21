Tasmania has a lot of food specialities. Truffles, cheese, leatherwood honey, wagyu beef, wild abalone, Pacific oysters – they truly have it all. And nowhere is that better showcased than Launceston.

The small city packs a punch when it comes to its thriving culinary scene, playing host to an array of food and drink experiences that are unlike anywhere else on the island.

If you find yourself in town with an empty stomach, you’re in luck. We hit the road to discover the best restaurants and places to eat in Launceston.

Located right on the outskirts of the action, you’ll recognise Geronimo Aperitivo Bar and Restaurant by the sheer number of people congregating to get a table.

Taking a fresh approach on European tradition, the menu favours fresh Tasmanian product designed for sharing. While the menu consistently changes based on seasonality, I must say the seafood is certainly a hero. The pan fried octopus and lentils were a trip highlight.

Alongside the food, there’s also a curated beverage menu featuring all the local wines you came to town for.

Address: 186 Charles St, Launceston TAS 7250

A trip to Launceston without plugging Josef Chromy into your GPS is merely a missed opportunity.

Known among the well-fed as one of the state’s best culinary spots, the cellar door and accompanying restaurant is the perfect place to indulge in a fresh, local lunch offering.

The charming timber cottage setting is only made more idyllic by the lake views nestled among the famed Tamar Valley. If you’d like to explore the surrounding vineyard and processing facility, book a ‘Behind The Label’ tour, or one of the other extensive experiences.

Address: 370 Relbia Rd, Relbia TAS 7258

Smack bang in the middle of the CBD, Black Cow Bistro showcases premium dry aged, free range, grass fed, and hormone free Tasmanian beef. AKA, the crème de la crème of Australian meat.

According to the restaurant themselves, each steak delivers a unique combination of flavour and tenderness. From the most delicate piece of Eye fillet to the hearty Scotch, Rib Eye, Porterhouse and Rump, you’re not likely to find a better steak in the state.

Address: 70 George St, Launceston, Tasmania 7250

If you wander through Launceston’s main street on a Friday or Saturday night, you’ll wonder where all the people are. Turns out it’s here. Saint John is this town’s answer to a cosy, trendy ale bar that wouldn’t look out of place in a Melbourne laneway.

Food wise, order one of the signature burgers over the bar. Fried chicken, beef, pork, vegan – there’s something to satiate every appetite. Wash it down with one of the 14 on tap beers brewed in Tasmania, Australia and overseas. There’s also an extensive (170+) array of bottled beer, craft ciders, wines and top-shelf spirits.

Address: 133 St John St, Launceston TAS 7250

Could it be classified as an Australian regional-city without an extravagantly decorated Chinese restaurant? Probably not. Dynasty invites you to come for the contemporary blend of classic Cantonese dishes, and stay for the extravagant, historical Asian architecture.

The restaurant hosts an extensive menu of all the staples, as well as some not-so-staple Australian additions for kids and fussy eaters.

Address: 95-97 Canning St, Launceston TAS 7250

Indulge in next-level comfort foods at Launceston’s premiere burger joint. On the menu you’ll find plenty of beef options – made from Landfall Black Angus Beef. There’s also chicken, vegetarian and vegan varieties to choose from.

Off the burger menu, satiate your carb appetite with any of the following: hot dogs, wings, poutine, potato cakes, onion rings, French fries and all the sauces. You’ll roll out of this place…

Address: 105 St John St, Launceston TAS 7250

Perched on the water – within the four walls of an old flour mill – is Stillwater.

The menu definitely errs on the upscale side, with fairly small portion sizes doing the rounds here. In saying that, what they lack in scale they deliver in flavour. Select from a generous array of snack, small and large plates – each brimming with grandeur. Or, eliminate the decision making with the Chef’s five course tasting menu. Available with or without a Tasmanian wine pairing.

Alongside an array of finely tuned modern Tasmanian dishes, Stillwater’s events calendar is also worth perusing. The space often plays host to internationally recognised chefs and specialists for an array of sought-after experiences.

And thanks to the recent opening of attached accommodation property, Stillwater Seven, you can now sleep here too.

Address: 2 Bridge Road, Launceston, TAS 7250

If it’s good Tex Mex you seek, The Prickly Cactus has your nombre on it.

You’ll find this establishment in the heart of Launceston, catering to both locals and tourists who are keen for a feast. There are an array of the classics to choose from, with generous portions of share plates doing the rounds through lunch and dinner sittings.

Food aside, The Prickly Cactus is also famous for its famous fishbowl margaritas – a head-sized tequila cocktail not for the faint of liver. These are served alongside a selection of beers, wines, spirits and non-alcoholic treats.

Address: 72 George Street, Launceston, TAS 7250

Following the conversion of an old shipyard and dry-dock, Launceston gave birth to one of the state’s premiere water front public spaces. Seaport is its name.

If you find yourself strolling the boardwalk and taking in the views, you’re going to work up an appetite. Rupert & Hound is your next stop. Less than a year old, this restaurant is an excellent upscale option, featuring an extensive array of locally-sourced options for both eat-in and takeaway.

The menu is also vegan, vegetarian and dairy-free friendly. They’ve even perfected a gluten-free beer battered fish recipe – a huge selling point for those with celiac.

Address: 30 Seaport Blvd, Launceston TAS 7250

Honorable mention:

Show me a seafood lover who doesn’t like this place and I’ll show you a liar.

Since opening in 2005, the farm has harvested oysters and mussels daily, serving them alongside scallops, abalone, salmon, prawn and rock lobster – all sourced from local fisherman. They also offer daily water- and land-based walking farm tours.

It might be a little further afield (2 hours give or take), but Freycinet Marine Farm is seriously worth the distance, and worthy of an inclusion on this list.

Address: 1784 Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215