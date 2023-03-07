The only thing better than Tasmania’s north-west coast in summer, is the dramatic landscapes and crackling fireplaces of winter. This luxury stay at Ettrick Rocks is all the proof you need.

If the sound of crashing waves, panoramic views of the breathtaking Tasmanian landscape, and snuggling by a gas fire at night sounds like a perfect winter fantasy, King Island’s Ettrick Rocks Luxury Retreats is a must-visit.

As the weather cools down, there’s no better time to start looking for a cosy winter escape that will transport you out of everyday life and into a luxurious stay, fit for a king and queen.

Welcome to Tasmania’s King Island

Tasmania is well known for its spectacular beauty and King Island, located in the Bass Strait between Victoria and the north-western coast of Tasmania, is no exception to the rule. In fact, it may just be one of Tassie’s best-kept secrets.

King Island is rich with history: from shipwrecks to lighthouses, jagged reefs, and calcified forests, the rugged beauty is as picturesque as it is enthralling. Bird watchers and animal lovers will adore the native wildlife, and keen walkers will fall in love with the scenic walking tracks.

King Island is also well-known for its fresh produce, delicious seafood, pristine clean air, and its famous cheese. A foodies paradise, with an enchanting moody winter temperament that will leave you feeling like you’re living in a movie; the island is perfect for romance, families, and adventurers alike.

Stay at Ettrick Rocks Luxury Retreats

While the history and adventure of King Island beckons, there’s no better place to unwind and warm up at the end of an adventure than Ettrick Rocks Luxury Retreats.

The location

Etrrick Rocks is located on the west coast of King Island, directly in line with the roaring 40’s latitude so you get a front-row seat to the spectacular weather and Southern Ocean swells that only mother nature can provide.

Each room offers guests uninterrupted and magnificent views of the ocean. There’s nothing quite like watching the exhilarating weather outside and being calmed by the sound of crashing waves, all while being by a warm fire, cup of tea in hand.

The rooms

These five-star spaces are simply what dreams are made of. Each boasts 180 degrees of ocean views and cantilevered flooring facing the ocean to make guests feel almost as if they’re on the bow of a ship. It’s these extra magical touches that will make guests never want to leave.

The three self-contained retreats are perched along the coastline, far enough from each other to give occupants privacy. Each delivers stylish, modern, and ultra-comfortable accommodations, but do not withhold the luxury.

Along with minimalist, beachy decor and original artwork; expect a modern kitchen (fit to whip up all the best local produce King Island has to offer), a laundry with quality Miele appliances, plenty of cupboard space and a living area complete with a luxurious chaise lounge, SmartTV with a quality sound system. The real pièce de résistance for a winter stay is the gas log fire in each.

Everything you need to really set a snug, romantic mood has been thought of.

Solo travellers or couples on a romantic getaway will settle in easily to Pimelea, a one-bedroom luxe retreat with panoramic views towards the Cataraqui point and the lighthouses beyond.

If it’s a family affair, try Australina – a two-bedroom retreat closest to the shoreline – or Caladenia – a three-bedroom retreat sitting high above the sand dunes – both offering more space.

Things to do at Ettrick Rocks

When you’re not snuggling up and taking in the scenery outside your window, you’ll find a number of secluded sandy coves and rock pools just a stone’s throw from your retreat, with a bounty of ethereal seashells to collect.

Ettrick Rocks is a haven for spotting wildlife, from the friendly and adorable wallabies freely roaming around the retreats, to the plentiful birdlife – in fact, over 200 species of birds have been recorded on the island, from Orange-bellied Parrots to the critically endangered King Island Brown Thornbill.

Have your camera at the ready to spot the occasional sea eagle flying around the retreats hunting for prey.

Locals also consider Ettrick Rocks to be one of the best fishing spots for lobster and abalone. On most mornings, lobster fishermen can be seen pulling in their haul, so guests can grab binoculars provided by the retreat to watch the action.

To get in amongst the action, grab your rod, snorkelling or diving gear (and a valid fishing license) to try and capture some for yourself. If that’s not for you, the beach is still perfect for swimming in the warmer months, and beautiful sandy walks as the temperature drops.

Winter offerings

If Ettrick Rocks Luxury Retreats is calling your name, they have a current winter offer: if you enjoy six or seven nights, you’ll receive one night free. Grab the winter woollies and settle in at this perfect luxe home base to enjoy the best of King Island and escape the grind.

Other things to do on King Island

Just because King Island is quiet, it doesn’t mean it’s sleepy – there are plenty of activities to entertain everyone. Avid golf lovers will adore the three top-class golf courses on offer. And while you’re on your way to visit Cape Wickham Links Golf Course, stop off at Disappointment Bay – don’t let the name fool you because the beach is simply gorgeous.

The King Island Historical Museum in Currie, a 15-minute drive from Ettrick Rocks, will teach you all you need to know about the historic shipwrecks and adventures of the early pioneers. Here, remains of shipwrecks can be explored on chartered dives. While you’re visiting, book a tour of the Currie Lighthouse, and admire the local arts and crafts at the King Island Arts & Cultural Centre by the Currie Harbour.

For those looking to immerse themselves in nature, the island boasts many walking trails where you can keep an eye out for the wondrous array of flora and fauna.

Take the 30-minute Calcified Forest walk to see hundreds of strangely shaped limestone features, which are the calcified remains of a 7000-year-old forest. For those looking for a longer walk, the Copperhead trail sets out along the clifftops and treks in at 4km, or a 90-minute return hike.

And of course, a visit to King Island isn’t complete without a trip to The King Island Dairy cheese shop, less than 20 minutes from Ettrick Rocks. Cheese lovers will rejoice at all the produce on offer, with award-winning cheeses able to be sampled before you can take home your very own selection.

Picture it now: watching the spectacular sunset out of the window of your luxurious retreat, a cheeseboard with your nearest and dearest, a glass of Pinot in hand, and a fire warming the room. The perfect winter escape at Ettrick Rocks is calling your name.

Find about more and book your perfect winter stay at ettrickrocks.com.au.