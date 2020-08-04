12 best coffee spots in Hobart

From holes in the wall to places to linger over coffee and brunch to a spot up the mountain.

Just like everything else that has come of age in Hobart over the past several years, the Tassie capital is well and truly in the throes of its third-wave coffee movement and you’ll be hard pressed to find a bad brew here. Here, some cafes to add to your itinerary.

Tucked away in the quiet hilly streets of West Hobart, yet a stone’s throw from the city centre, this little gem of a cafe is supported entirely by its own farm, Weston Farm. Bag a table in this cosy space for coffee courtesy of local roasters Villino and something hearty and delicious from its all-day menu – which runs the gamut between oat porridge with warm farm apples and whey caramel, and slow-baked smoky beans on polenta bread with zesty tomatillo verde.

Villino Coffee Roasters, one of the longest-running coffee roasters and wholesalers in Tasmania, has two of its own cafes in the Hobart CBD. Villino Coffee serves a concise and flavour-packed food menu alongside its comprehensive range of just-roasted brews: choose between espresso, cold brew, pour over, cascara tea made from coffee cherry pulp and even a coffee flight (doppio, batch brew and flat white). For coffee to go, try its hole-in-the-wall little brother 20 metres down the road, the specialty coffee outfit Ecru.

The owners of this specialty spot in the middle of Hobart’s CBD are passionate about perfecting the art of good coffee, and deliver it with ever-friendly and efficient service. Pull up a stool along the window bench with your cup, find a sunny spot on the street outside or grab it to go.

This small, family-run coffee shop is all about delivery high quality take-away coffee and home-made treats to the people of Hobart. Order your coffee black, white or cold brew, pick up a sweet or savoury daily-baked muffin or banana bread with cinnamon butter from the hole in the wall and you’ll feel like a local in no time. The owners of The Stagg also run Atlas Espresso, a seven-minute walk down Elizabeth Street towards the waterfront.

A Hobart stalwart, Island Espresso pours consistently good local coffee from its cosy spot on Elizabeth Street in Midtown. Head upstairs to the loft space on a cold day to be warmed by the fireplace and hearty meals like roast tomato soup or gin-spiked sourdough bread and butter pudding.

In recent years, the eclectic suburb of North Hobart has emerged as one of Hobart’s hippest spots to hang out. Bounce between the arthouse State Cinema and the many bars and eateries, and don’t forget to refuel on coffee. Room For A Pony is a standout here – a cafe occupying a former petrol station site that’s been outfitted with a light industrial touch, wall art, hanging plans and a sunny outside spot out front. It serves an all-day menu and wood-fire pizzas into the night. And, of course, excellent coffee.

As its name suggests, North Hobart’s Born In Brunswick has taken its cues from Melbourne coffee culture to create a light and airy space with a Scandi feel that is serious about its beans.

Run by ex-Masterchef contestant Con Vailas and his best mate Ben Korkmaz, it serves blends from Melbourne roasters Industry beans. Its single-origin espresso, batch brew and pour-over filter coffee are on a rotating roster that represents a variety of roasters and origins.

As well as excellent coffee guaranteed, the food here is locally sourced, sustainable and seasonal and its all-day brunch menu covers off dishes like potato hash with celeriac and black sesame remoulade, fried egg and pecorino cheese; and crispy fried chicken burger with black pepper and mustard mayo, sugar loaf slaw and pickles on brioche.

For coffee with water views, head to Brooke Street Larder at the end of Brooke Street Pier on the Hobart waterfront. It’s an ideal spot to grab some coffee before catching the Mona ferry, which leaves from the same pier, and has an all-day menu featuring the best of local Tassie produce. Note: temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

Head to Parklane Espresso for your caffeine fix when you’re exploring the cobblestones and old merchant buildings of Salamanca Place. This niche purveyor of quality coffee is tucked off the square and packs a big punch for a small space; it also has a short but sweet food menu.

Hobart’s favourite bakery is perched high up in the historic suburb of Battery Point. Make your way up to Jackman and McRoss via Kelly’s Steeps from Salamanca Place and duly reward yourself upon arrival. You’ll find a huge range of freshly made cakes and pastries to choose from – think seasonal sweet Danishes, apple and cinnamon scrolls and classic jam tarts, and savoury pies, quiches and bagels. Enjoy alongside a cup of great coffee or a special brew – like a hot and spicy winter tonic with ginger, honey, turmeric and lemon.

Surely Hobart’s most surprising – and welcome – coffee spots comes halfway up kunanyi/Mt Wellington. Lost Freight is a shipping container cafe located at the Springs.

You can get a really decent coffee here, or a matcha latte or hot blackcurrant, plus a selection of locally sourced savoury bites – from sausage rolls to pies and ham and cheese toasties – and sweets, like gluten-free chocolate brownies, jaffa creams and ginger nut cookies.

There’s room to cosy up inside and space to stretch out al fresco while you fuel up before a hike: from here you can set out on a number of short bushwalks including the 3.4 kilometre climb to the summit, The Springs to the Pinnacle.

South Hobart favourite Ginger Brown is known as the best coffee spot in the suburb. Grab a seat at the window bench for views of kunanyi/Mt Wellington. Menu items include toasted panini sandwich with all manner of fillings and gluten- and dairy-free options like hot-smoked ocean trout bowl with brown rice, kimchi, edamame, pickled ginger, kewpie mayo, soy and togarashi; and house hot cakes with caramelised banana butter, cherry compote and chocolate dukkah.