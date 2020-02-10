How to spend 24 hours in New Norfolk, Tasmania

Let a local show you around their town for an insider’s guide to all the best bits.

Where exactly

New Norfolk is a charming town situated on the River Derwent, just 38 kilometres north-west of Hobart.

Population

Approximately 5432

What it’s all about

New Norfolk, the third oldest settlement in Tasmania, was established by prisoners from Norfolk Island after the gaol was abandoned in 1807. It is a town rich in character, dotted with heritage architecture and antique stores, a hub for growing hops, and surrounded by picturesque rural scenery.

The perfect itinerary

Tammy Baird is part-owner of three of New Norfolk’s much-loved businesses: The Drill Hall Emporium, which sells authentic antiques in an old army drill hall; Miss Arthur, an exquisite store of handcrafted homewares; and Flywheel, which specialises in boutique stationery and letterpress printing. Here, this curator of good taste shares with us the perfect day in New Norfolk, Tasmania.

8am: Breakfast is served

Enjoy a wholesome breakfast at the onsite kitchen after spending the night at Stanton Farmhouse, a Georgian farmhouse built in 1817.

9am: Swan down to the river

Head into New Norfolk, which is just a short stroll along the Esplanade on the River Derwent. Admire beautiful Woodbridge on the Derwent, a heritage-listed boutique hotel constructed circa 1825.

10am: Know the drill

Pack your eco bags for a saunter down Stephen Street. Drop into The Drill Hall Emporium for antiques, Miss Arthur for handcrafted homewares and The Black Swan for books. Grab a pastry to enjoy in Arthur Square.

11.30am: Explore the town

Flywheel is a boutique stationery store with a working letterpress studio halfway along High Street. We stock stationery from around the world along with our own handcrafted stationery. You may get to see the 1920s’ printing press in action.

12.30pm: Track down the barracks

Wander the Willow Court Barracks, Australia’s first purpose-built mental asylum, which operated continuously for more than 170 years and pre-dates Port Arthur Historic Site.

1pm: Enjoy quality local produce

Enjoy a paddock-to-plate lunch at The Agrarian Kitchen eatery, owned by Rodney Dunn and Séverine Demanet, founders of the Agrarian kitchen cooking school.

2.45pm: Wander to waterfalls

Drive along the River Derwent to Russell Falls in Mt Field National Park, admiring hop kilns at bushy park estates along the way. It is a short walk to this spectacular waterfall.

4pm: Have a beer or three

Head back through Rosegarland and stop at Two Metre Tall Brewery for a pint of hand-pumped ale and cider.

5pm: Toast to the farm life

Return to Stanton Farmhouse to put your feet up by the fire with a cheese platter and a glass of local wine.