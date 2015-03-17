Five unique glamping (thatâ€™s glamorous camping) stays in Victoria where a bottle Bollinger or a boiling billy is equally on the cards, writes Megan Arkinstall

Cosy Tents, Daylesford

Nestled in the hills of the Hepburn Shire, in a wide, open paddock encircled by Australian bush and a dam, the five â€˜Cosy Tentsâ€™ for hire here are just too cute for words. Linen of 1200 threads, duck-down quilts, wood-fired stoves, mood-setting lanterns and Bose Bluetooth speakers to play a bit of Paul Kelly: theyâ€™ve thought of everything. Except who youâ€™re going to bring. From $185 a night.

Pebble Point, Great Ocean Road

Doing the Great Ocean Walk? (You should, itâ€™s spectacularâ€¦ just saying.) At the end, just three kilometres from the Twelve Apostles, in between three national parks, youâ€™ll find this hidden bush retreat with five luxury tents. Each tent at Pebble Point has all the glamping â€˜usualsâ€™ â€“ king-sized beds, spacious ensuites with full-sized shower and toilet, and a private deck with stretching views of the peaceful valley â€“ as well as a shared lounge/dining tent, with fridge, microwave, toaster and tea/coffee facilities to refuel and get out exploring again. From $140 a night.