Five unique glamping (that’s glamorous camping) stays in Victoria where a bottle Bollinger or a boiling billy is equally on the cards, writes Megan Arkinstall

Cosy Tents, Daylesford

Nestled in the hills of the Hepburn Shire, in a wide, open paddock encircled by Australian bush and a dam, the five ‘Cosy Tents’ for hire here are just too cute for words. Linen of 1200 threads, duck-down quilts, wood-fired stoves, mood-setting lanterns and Bose Bluetooth speakers to play a bit of Paul Kelly: they’ve thought of everything. Except who you’re going to bring. From $185 a night.

Pebble Point, Great Ocean Road

Doing the Great Ocean Walk? (You should, it’s spectacular… just saying.) At the end, just three kilometres from the Twelve Apostles, in between three national parks, you’ll find this hidden bush retreat with five luxury tents. Each tent at Pebble Point has all the glamping ‘usuals’ – king-sized beds, spacious ensuites with full-sized shower and toilet, and a private deck with stretching views of the peaceful valley – as well as a shared lounge/dining tent, with fridge, microwave, toaster and tea/coffee facilities to refuel and get out exploring again. From $140 a night.