Five unique glamping (thatâ€™s glamorous camping) stays in Victoria where a bottle Bollinger or a boiling billy is equally on the cards, writes Megan Arkinstall
Cosy Tents, Daylesford
Nestled in the hills of the Hepburn Shire, in a wide, open paddock encircled by Australian bush and a dam, the five â€˜Cosy Tentsâ€™ for hire here are just too cute for words. Linen of 1200 threads, duck-down quilts, wood-fired stoves, mood-setting lanterns and Bose Bluetooth speakers to play a bit of Paul Kelly: theyâ€™ve thought of everything. Except who youâ€™re going to bring. From $185 a night.
Pebble Point, Great Ocean Road
Doing the Great Ocean Walk? (You should, itâ€™s spectacularâ€¦ just saying.) At the end, just three kilometres from the Twelve Apostles, in between three national parks, youâ€™ll find this hidden bush retreat with five luxury tents. Each tent at Pebble Point has all the glamping â€˜usualsâ€™ â€“ king-sized beds, spacious ensuites with full-sized shower and toilet, and a private deck with stretching views of the peaceful valley â€“ as well as a shared lounge/dining tent, with fridge, microwave, toaster and tea/coffee facilities to refuel and get out exploring again. From $140 a night.
Wilderness Retreats,Â Wilsons Promontory National Park
Spend a day walking through rainforest, snorkelling at Norman Bay, or swimming in the azure waters of Squeaky Beach, then come back to your safari-style tent and be lulled to sleep by the sounds of the boundless nature in Wilsons Promontory National Park. Add in the well-equipped communal kitchen, to cook up a gourmet feed, and your usual â€˜two-minute noodleâ€™ camping trips will just be memories in the dust. From $182 a night; visitvictoria.com
Werribee Open Range Zoo, Werribee
For little people, sleeping at Werribee Open Range Zoo just might be the best thing since sliced fairy bread â€“ but this oneâ€™s for big people, too. The zooâ€™s â€˜Slumber Safariâ€™ package includes zoo entry for two days, exclusive wildlife viewings and an overnight experience in one of eight family-sized tents. Enjoy a sunset drink on your deck overlooking the â€˜savannahâ€™, feast on African-inspired cuisine then head out on a night walk and toast marshmallows on the fire. $300 per adult, $145 per child.
Happy Glamper, Mornington Peninsula
Want a bit more flexibility with your location? Happy Glamper is your company: they hire out bell tents and yurt-style tents with beds, fresh linen, rugs, lighting and any other homey essentials you may need, to be set up at your chosen seaside location in the sparkling Mornington Peninsula. We know what youâ€™re thinking: setting up your own tent isnâ€™t very glamporous, is it? Donâ€™t worry, they do all the work for you. Theyâ€™ll even tow a vintage Airstream to your chosen site if thatâ€™s more your style. From $290 for two nights plus site fees.
