Come discover our Aussie travel secrets Victoria by taking a tour of Melbourne’s coffee hot spots and discover how the city’s cafe culture secured it self as a firm leader international food scene. The rural town of BENDIGO, with its lovely heritage streets, dates back to the 1850s and has a wonderful ‘frozen in time’ vibe. One definite must-visit is the BENDIGO ART GALLERY, which regularly surprises with the exhibitions it attracts, including the latest one, a retrospective of the Academy Award-winning costume designer Edith Head. Just a few minutes from The Twelve Apostles, the scenery at Loch Ard Gorge, PORT CAMPBELL NATIONAL PARK, is equally as dramatic. Take one of the three easy walks, all of which are signposted with details of its history, geography and natural features. Alternatively, head down the stairs, leading from the viewing area overlooking the gorge, to discover a small beach and take a dip.

If you aren’t up for walking the length of the 650-kilometre AUSTRALIAN ALPS WALKING TRACK, cheat and do a one-day walk that takes you up into the high plains and the summit of MT BOGONG, Victoria’s highest at 1986 metres. You’ll pass through beautiful peppermint gum forests, snow gums and scrub before reaching the top of Mt Bogong and some awesome views of the ALPINE NATIONAL PARK. Hot-air ballooning at dawn over the vineyards of the Yarra Valley was terrifying and beautiful in equal measure, but it’s the perfect place for a drink to calm the nerves, too – Daniel Down, deputy editor

Amora Hotel Our little secret: An oasis on the banks of the Yarra River in Richmond.