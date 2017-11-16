Come discover our Aussie travel secrets Victoria by taking a tour of Melbourne’s coffee hot spots and discover how the city’s cafe culture secured it self as a firm leader international food scene.
The rural town of BENDIGO, with its lovely heritage streets, dates back to the 1850s and has a wonderful ‘frozen in time’ vibe. One definite must-visit is the BENDIGO ART GALLERY, which regularly surprises with the exhibitions it attracts, including the latest one, a retrospective of the Academy Award-winning costume designer Edith Head.
Just a few minutes from The Twelve Apostles, the scenery at Loch Ard Gorge, PORT CAMPBELL NATIONAL PARK, is equally as dramatic. Take one of the three easy walks, all of which are signposted with details of its history, geography and natural features. Alternatively, head down the stairs, leading from the viewing area overlooking the gorge, to discover a small beach and take a dip.
If you aren’t up for walking the length of the 650-kilometre AUSTRALIAN ALPS WALKING TRACK, cheat and do a one-day walk that takes you up into the high plains and the summit of MT BOGONG, Victoria’s highest at 1986 metres. You’ll pass through beautiful peppermint gum forests, snow gums and scrub before reaching the top of Mt Bogong and some awesome views of the ALPINE NATIONAL PARK.
Hot-air ballooning at dawn over the vineyards of the Yarra Valley was terrifying and beautiful in equal measure, but it’s the perfect place for a drink to calm the nerves, too – Daniel Down, deputy editor
Amora Hotel
Our little secret: An oasis on the banks of the Yarra River in Richmond.
AMORA HOTEL Riverwalk Melbourne is a 4.5-star boutique hotel ideally positioned on iconic Bridge Road in Richmond, on the banks of the Yarra River. We are only minutes away from the MCG and CBD with trams on our doorstep and undercover parking. The 111 guest rooms range from suites to two-bedroom apartments and are all stylishly appointed and designed, most with balconies taking in the magnificent river surroundings. We also offer complimentary bike hire to ride along the Yarra River trail.
The popular Fresco Restaurant offers patrons a choice between indoor or al fresco\ dining in the courtyard garden, with views to the park and picturesque Yarra River. Tracks Bar reflects the history of the hotel’s location as the former Cable Tramways Depot, offering a casual and relaxed atmosphere in which to sample our tapas menu and a wide range of local or international beers and wines.
FOR AT READERS: Mention ‘Little Black Book’ when making a booking and receive a special deal starting at $199 per couple, with breakfast and more. Valid to 30 September 2018, subject to availability. Enter the code AMOLITT18 on the website to receive this offer.
PHONE 1800 339 436 | WEB melbourne.amorahotels.com
Treasury on Collins
Our little secret: Treasury on Collins Apartment Hotel is hidden inside a beautiful heritage-listed building, which was built in 1876 by The Bank of Australasia.
LOCATED IN THE heart of Melbourne’s CBD on Collins Street, this hidden gem is an independently owned boutique hotel offering a personable experience and sophisticated accommodation. The accommodation includes modern suites and apartments – all complete with kitchenette, washer/dryer and a separate living area with sofa.
Guests can enjoy free unlimited wi-fi and complimentary Netflix in all rooms, complimentary drinks and snacks in the Treasured Guest Lounge daily, and luxurious Molton Brown bathroom amenities.
Treasury on Collins caters to couples, families or friends who want a unique hotel stay within walking distance of the sights of Melbourne.
FOR AT READERS: Take advantage of the Treasured Guest Program by booking direct to receive free continental breakfast, free upgrade, free wine at wine down and free late check-out. Enter discount code ‘perks’.
PHONE 03 8535 8535 | WEB treasuryoncollins.com.au