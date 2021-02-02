Discover breathtaking coastal drives, road trips through world class winery regions and immerse yourself in nature on the best road trips in Victoria.

Best known for an abundance of beautiful beaches, charming villages and stunning national parks, a trip to the Peninsula is a popular getaway for romantic getaways of fun-filled girl’s trips.

Just an hour away from Melbourne, a trip to the Mornington Peninsula can take as little or as long as you like, based on how many stops you make along the way – and we recommend at least a couple! Make sure to stop in to Cape Schanck to see the iconic lighthouse and take a walk along one of the coastline’s scenic walking trails.

From there head to Arthur’s Seat, one of the most iconic spots on the Peninsula. Even to just catch a glimpse back at the Melbourne skyline, it’s a great Instagram spot. Next head to the Wine Trail, the Mornington Peninsula has become exceptionally well known for its incredible selection of vineyards. We suggest popping into T’Gallant or Montalto for a tasting or ten.

A visit to the Peninsula isn’t complete without a visit to the stunning Hot Springs. Whether you just want to soak and relax, or enjoy a spa treatment, it’s the perfect spot to recharge after a long week.

DOC Mornington is the spot to pick up a delicious tiger prawn pizza and stock up on some homemade pasta sauces to take home with you.

If a mix of cute historic towns, wineries and the Australian great outdoors are the ingredients that maketh an incredible road trip for you, then a visit to the Grampians has to be on your bucket list.

Starting in Melbourne, your first stop should be in Ballarat. Well known for its Gold Rush history, Ballarat is also the perfect place to explore beautiful parks and gardens – and pick up a superb quality coffee.

Travel 90 minutes to Glenthompson, where you’ll be wowed by the quiet town’s murals of St Peter’s Church, and the best sheep cheese and yoghurt from Grampians Pure Sheep Dairy.

From there, it’s just 45 minutes to Hamilton; which is at the centre of the agricultural industry and was once the ‘wool capital of the world.’ Stop in at a cosy B&B.

It’s then 75 minutes to Halls Gap – the heart of the Grampians, and a visit wouldn’t be complete without a stop off at the Grampians National Park. Here you can try canoeing, fishing, navigating walking trails, horse riding or quad biking.

Finish off with a stop at Great Western for the wineries and Beaufort for the super cute cafes and craft shops.

Melbourne to Phillip Island, VIC

If you’ve never thought of heading to Phillip Island, let me say – you should for the penguins alone. Phillip Island lies just off the south coast of the country, around 148 kilometres from Melbourne.

The M1 will take you straight there, passing through the stunning fishing village of San Remo. So, what’s to see in Phillip Island? There’s the treetop boardwalk, the Grand Prix circuit, the A Maze’N Things theme park – and above all – the world famous Penguin Parade.

The advice is to kick off this drive around the Warrnambool area and continue along the coast until you’re forced to turn into Melbourne. This way you’re forced to encounter some of the most stunning coastal towns the country has to offer.

Campbell’s Point, Lorne, and Apollo Bay are a few must stops along the way, especially if you like quaint towns with good shopping. From bookstores to great clothing stories – and excellent lollies – thanks Apollo Bay! – It’s a nice way to experience a few beautiful communities.

You also can’t do the Great Ocean Drive without stopping to see the 12 Apostles – though technically there are only eight left. We also recommend the picturesque walk to see ‘The Grotto’.

West Gippsland Hinterland Drive

Take the long and winding road from Drouin and back via Walhalla, Mount Baw Baw, Noojee and Neerim on the West Gippsland Hinterland Drive. On the way you’re sure to be impressed with the lush greenery, offset by the snow at Mount Baw Baw in winter.

You’ll also want to stop in at some of the eateries you’ll find en route; the chicken parma with bacon from Wally’s Pub. Be sure to walk through the crisp snow gum forests when you hit Mount Baw Baw’s alpine village and when you get to Noujee, pay a visit to the Outpost restaurant; a hatted restaurant once, until the chef shockingly gave the hat back and changed the menu to become affordable for all.