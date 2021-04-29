The wide, sun-drenched landscape that stretches along the Mighty Murray River is one of the country’s most fertile food bowls, with local producers offering up everything from olives to wines to cactus ice cream. Feeling peckish? Chart a course along the Murray Farm Gate Trail to discover a secret gem of a road trip ready to be savoured.

Since producing its first vintage in 1991, Warrabilla Wines in Victoria’s celebrated Rutherglen wine region has established a reputation for its small-produce reds that are big on drinkability. The family-owned-and-run winery, overseen by winemaker Andrew Sutherland Smith and his daughter and general manager, Amy, produces highly regarded shiraz, malbec, grenache and fortified wines, all of which can be sampled at its cellar door.

You have to try… the popular Smithy’s Range, a blend of durif, shiraz and cabernet sauvignon that’s big, bold and extremely .

Stay a while

While in the Moira Shire, it makes sense to look for riverside accommodation that makes the most of being immersed in this picturesque landscape, located at the mouth of Lake Mulwala, which the mighty Murray River feeds into. Check out Waterfront Holiday Houses where you can sit overlooking the waterway, glass of red from Warrabilla Wines in hand, walk along the river beaches, or try your hand at fishing for native Murray cod.

Located in the Victorian town of Yarrawonga, the family-owned Rich Glen Olive Estate produces award-winning olive oils and a lot more. Owners Ros and Daimien Vodusek took over the family cattle farm determined to build on what Daimien’s dad had started when he planted the first olive trees there. The family now have 35,000 trees and produce olive oil, gourmet foods and a huge range of olive-based beauty products, which you can buy at their RG Provedore shop located in Belmore St, the main street of Yarrawonga. Visit the charming store to stock up on products such as dukkahs, sauces, olives, olive leaf teas and pasta.

You have to try… the olive oil, of course, but also the delicious smelling, olive-oil rich beauty products that include everything from hand creams to anti-aging elixirs to deodorant.

Stay a while

The Sebel Yarrawonga sits in proximity to the mighty Murray River and the arresting Lake Mulwala in one of the country’s best golf and lifestyle resorts. Choose from luxurious studio rooms and luxury apartments and make the most of its three restaurants and bars, wellness day spa and 18-hole championship golf course.

History and hops combine at Byramine Homestead Brewery & Cider House in Byramine: the original homestead was built back in 1842 by explorer Hamilton Hume for his sister Elizabeth and her nine children after her husband was killed by bushrangers, and is classified by the National Trust.

Today the building and its lovely gardens, which sit within Victoria’s largest vegetable farm, are the domain of owners Wade and Nicole McPherson who rustle up delicious Devonshire teas (complete with pumpkin scones) and hearty country-style lunches of ploughman’s platters and bakery made pies, and conduct tastings in the brewery where the menu of boutique beers, ciders and wines are all made onsite using produce grown on the surrounding farm.

You have to try… A glass each of the imaginatively named Kelpie’s Curse, a German-style lager, and Convict’s Cure, an Indian pale ale big on malt and hops flavours.

Dropping into Aintree Farm Organics is an exercise in treating yourself well. Owners Mariea and Trinity Richards escaped the bustle of the city to establish their “farmacy” back in the late 1980s, and have been producing a wide range of healthy, natural foods ever since. Look around the farm, enjoy morning or afternoon tea in the fountain courtyard, and shop everything from Australian honey varieties and hemp oil to muesli, pesto and beeswax candles.

You have to try… the Thieves Oil for its health and healing properties; it is inspired by the aromatic mix of essential oils that legend has it was concocted by four French thieves in the 15th century to protect them from infection during the Black Death.

Stay a while

Get an extra dose of Aintree Farm Organics’ peace and quiet by staying in its farm stay B&B, which comes complete with en suite, private courtyard and room for pets.

The Baker family, the owners of Eden Farm Produce in Numurkah, are passionate advocates of clean, green, sustainable living, with a policy of never using pesticides, herbicides, fungicides or fertilisers on the farm resulting in Demeter Biodynamic Certification.

Stop by the farm store before looping back to Cobram on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays to purchase certified biodynamic and organic fruit, vegetables, beef and groceries, as well as health-giving bone broth, fermented foods (including weird and wonderful SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) to make your own kombucha at home) and juice cleanses.

You have to try… a Nourish Box, packed with a week’s worth of 100 per cent certified organic and biodynamic vegetables, fruit, milk, eggs and meat.

Situated in the Victorian town of Katunga in the fertile Goulburn Valley, the family-owned-and-run Monichino Wines has a nearly 60-year heritage, having been established by Carlo Monichino and his wife Margaret back in 1962. Today their son Terry is the chief winemaker, while daughter Anna runs the cellar door. The hand-crafted boutique wines produced on the 25-hectare property include everything from chardonnay to shiraz, with a particular specialty being Italian varieties such as pinot grigio and barbera.

You have to try… the barbera, an Italian red wine with the aroma of spices, plums and cherries that is a native to the Piedmont region of Italy where Carlo was born.

One of the most delightfully quirky inclusions on the Murray Farm Gate Trail is Cactus Country, the passion project of Jim Hall and his wife Julie. Upon arriving at the property, located on the Murray Valley Highway at Strathmerton, you will swear you are actually in Mexico, as there are more than 4000 species of cacti and succulents laid out over a rugged 4.8-hectare desert landscape. The kid-friendly, pet-friendly, Instagram-worthy property is laced with eight walking trails that can be enjoyed at your leisure, followed by a browse through the shop to start your own cactus collection.

You have to try… the cactus fruit ripple ice cream in the Mexican-inspired cafe, which is sure to be a hit with the kids (the frozen margarita is the go-to cold treat for grown-ups).

The Hayes family has been growing strawberries on its property in Koonoomoo since 1969, with its farm gate giving visitors the chance to pick their own juicy fruits when in season. Super-size your strawberry intake by visiting the cafe and ordering a stack of strawberry pancakes, before taking an Instagram shot with the iconic giant red strawberry at the entrance and watching the kids run around in the indoor playground.

You have to try… one of The Big Strawberry’s range of wines, sweet liqueurs and spirits including strawberry gin.

The Mantovani family has been farming their 80-hectare plot of land in Cobram for more than 25 years, producing a diverse roster of fruits and vegetables, all of which are picked daily to supply its abundant Manto Produce farm store. Open seven days a week, the shop stocks everything from peaches, pumpkins and honey to bread, eggs and olive oil, all locally produced and grown.

You have to try… the MP Brekky Box, filled with all the fixings for a delicious gourmet breakfast and the all-natural vacuum-dried Apple Crisps.

Stay a while

Take your well-stocked brekky box and extra packets of Apple Crisps back to RACV Cobram Resort, which has a range of comfortable self-contained cabins and apartments that are perfect for short breaks, family holidays and longer stays to truly discover all that the Murray River region has on offer.

Cheeky Grog Co., in the Victorian town of Bunbartha, produces zingy ciders using fruits grown in owners’ Mark and Jenny Morey’s orchards. Cider-making was a natural progression for the third- generation fruit growers, who also have a tradition of winemaking in the family, and their range now includes apple and pear varieties, as well as Grannies That Pop, a dry apple cider based on the Champagne method. Aim to stop by around lunchtime to order from the Cheeky menu of bao buns, spiced vegetable arancini, braised pork in sweet and sour sauce and wood fire pizzas.

You have to try… the house-made seasonal fruit crumble with ice cream, made from fruits grown on Mark and Jenny’s farm.

Stay a while

A selection of freedom camps are dotted around the so-called Sun Country in the Murray region in the national and state parks that book-end both sides of the Murray River. The beautiful inland beaches along the river are pillared with gum trees and offer access to potable water, free dump points and long vehicle parking areas. If you’re not yet ready to embrace #vanlife, head to Cobram Barooga, in the heart of the region’s food bowl, where Tokemata Retreat offers spacious fully self-contained cottages.

It’s impossible to miss Corowa Whisky and Chocolate when driving into Corowa, as it is housed in the imposing heritage-listed Corowa Flour Mill, originally built in the 1920s and which the current owners – the Druce family, who are also responsible for the Junee Licorice and Chocolate Factory in the historic Junee Flour Mill – bought for just $1. While the building itself is worth the visit to see the original wooden flour chutes still intact within, it now houses Corowa Distilling Co., and chocolate and liquorice tastings. You can sample the whiskies in the convivial tasting room, while designated drivers should try the sweet hot chocolate and a slice of cake in the cafe instead.

You have to try… making your own giant freckle or sweet rocky road, or opt for one of the giant chocolate pizzas topped with freckles ($45), rocky road, coconut rough and lots more.