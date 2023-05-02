The three holidays you can have in one trip to Geelong

Lucy Cousins

Lucy Cousins

Lucy Cousins

Travel Journalist

May 02, 2023

Time 6 mins Read

Save Article The Arborist, Geelong experiences The Arborist, Geelong experiences

THIS ARTICLE WAS CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Tourism Geelong and Bellarine
Lucy Cousins
Lucy Cousins

Travel Journalist

Lucy Cousins

9 Posts

Lucy is an experienced travel and lifestyle writer who loves exploring Australia and further afield any chance she gets. Whether it's on the water, in the air, by car or on foot, she’s always planning her next new adventure with her family and rescue dog, Stella.

Read more by Lucy Cousins
LEAVE YOUR COMMENT

Comment

DEALS

Adventure, Arkaroola Wilderness Sanctuary, South Australia

Experience Arkaroola Package

Enjoy 10% savings when booking our experience Arkaroola package. Including accommodation, tours, breakfast, and 2-course dinners.

View More >
Accommodation, Emirate One and ONly Wolgan Valley, NSW, Australia

Spend quality time with your tribe nestled in nature

These one, two and three-bedroom villas are awaiting your tribe’s arrival, set amid the epic Greater Blue Mountains.

  • Separate lounge & dining
  • Private heated pool
  • Majestic valley vistas

 

View More >
Outback Safari, AAT Safari, Northern Territory, Australia

Save up to $600 per couple* On AAT Kings Outback Safari

World Heritage Sites like Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park are just the entrée to this deep dive into the Northern Territory. Explore ancient structures and culture on this tour, and eat a lot of food along the way. Image credit: Tourism NT

View More >

© Australian Traveller Media 2023. All rights reserved.