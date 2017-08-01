Gippsland is well known for its artisan food and wine culture, but with the redevelopment of the Latrobe Regional Gallery it is fast establishing itself as Victoria’s premiere cultural outpost too.

From rugged coastline vistas to endless back country roads to pretty towns filled with historic cottages and restaurants serving up local cold climate wines, cheese, and seafood, Gippsland has become a destination of note for Australians looking for the ultimate short break. And now with a booming arts scene set to invigorate it even further, it’s time it was on your must-do list. Here, we journey through Victoria’s stunning artisan heartland.

VISIT: WALHALLA

In the 1860s, Walhalla, located at the southern tip of Baw Baw National Park in Gippsland’s north, became one of Australia’s booming gold rush towns. Today, the town presents an historical journey through Victoria’s rich heritage, as well as being the gateway to the National Park and one of Victoria’s most beautiful mountain ranges.

SEE: RENÉ MAGRITTE: THE REVEALING IMAGE, PHOTOS AND FILMS

The Latrobe Regional Gallery August 19 – November 19, 2017

Latrobe Regional Gallery recently reopened to the public after a $1.5 million renovation, and will shortly host a collection of photographs and films from the Belgian surrealist artist René Magritte. The Revealing Image, Photos and Films – features original photographs and films spanning the length of Magritte’s career, documenting life beyond his surrealist paintings to give an insight into the man behind the artworks. One of the leading surrealist artists of the 20th century, his work has influenced popular and conceptual artists including Andy Warhol, Martin Kippenberger and Robert Gober. latroberegionalgallery.com

MUST SEE : TARRA BULGA NATIONAL PARK

Make time to visit Tarra Bulga National Park, one of only four cool climate rainforests in Victoria. Hike to Tarra Valley Picnic Area, through some of the state’s largest mountain trees. After lunch, walk the smaller trails and watch out for yellow tailed black cockatoos, currawongs and platypuses.

EAT: CULINARY HIGH LIGHTS

Vault Kitchen and Bar, on Church Street in Morwell, offers modern Australian cuisine with a focus on local ingredients; the menu at Little Prince, Traralgon, is influenced by international cuisines; Neilsons Kitchen in Traralgon uses seasonal local produce, including cheeses made in Gippsland.

DRINK: NARKOOJEE WINERY

A short drive from Glengarry, Narkoojee Winery presents the chance to taste the region’s best cool climate wines, all produced on the property. There’s an on-site restaurant too.

GETTING THERE :

By train: V/Line travels to Morwell daily, via Southern Cross and Flinders St Station.

By car: Take the M1 from Melbourne through Gippsland, arriving at Morwell in under 2 hours.

inspiredbygippsland.com.au

latroberegionalgallery.com