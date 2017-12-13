Nothing screams holiday quite like an Australian summer, and now the season is upon us, countless journeys, together with countless memories, will be made across the country. Why don’t you, jump in my car.

For those in or heading to Victoria, travel options just got a whole lot better. RACV has teamed up with DriveMyCar to make your holiday cheaper and easier; just what Santa ordered during the silliest, not to mention most expensive, of seasons.

RACV Drive My Car is to vehicles what Airbnb is to accommodation, matching renters with owners for convenient and cost-effective hire, offering long-term rentals from seven to 365 days.

The savings are huge, particularly in peak season, with RACV DriveMyCar customers able to save up to 25 per cent compared with traditional car rental prices. And the deal is further sweetened with RACV’s 24-hour roadside assistance included, offering the priceless benefit of peace of mind.

Victoria is bursting with rich experiences, from stunning beaches to snow-capped mountains, from historic sites to its world-famous cultural scene. Whether you choose one or choose them all, RACV DriveMyCar offers the convenience of car hire without the often debilitating cost, helping you travel further for longer.

Zip around Melbourne’s iconic inner-city grid in Malcolm’s Toyota Corolla. Take the top off Adam’s Audi A3 convertible as you wind along the Great Ocean Road. Go winery-hopping in the Yarra Valley in Sarah’s Volkswagen Golf (with a designated driver, of course).

Meanwhile, for Victorians heading interstate, listing your vehicle on RACV DriveMyCar could make for a handy Christmas bonus.

RACV DriveMyCar offers a wider range of vehicles than traditional rental companies, helping accommodate different needs, tastes and budgets. Both owners and renters are thoroughly screened, and full comprehensive insurance is covered in the rental fee.

RACV membership is also included upon rental or listing, giving you access to discounts and special offers from a wide range of businesses across Australia. For example, when touring in Victoria you could save 10% or more on iconic attractions such as Sovereign Hill, Arthurs Seat Eagle and Phillip Island Nature Parks.

Whether you’re a renter saving money or an owner making money, RACV DriveMyCar puts cash in your pocket. Or perhaps under the Christmas tree in the form of an extra present just for you. We promise not to tell!