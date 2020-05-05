11 of the best burgers in Melbourne

Finding the best burger in any city has turned into a competitive sport. For people as picky with their food as Melburnians, it’s no surprise that the game has been amped up a level.

As the burger revolution continues to sweep the menus of establishments all around the country, we honed in on this city to discover exactly where the best ones can be found.

When word of mouth spread about a humble burger truck in Northcote, owner Son Nguyen knew he was onto something. In 2015, he purchased a permanent residency for his recipe, and has delivered premium patties to the masses ever since.

The name 1090 comes from a winning ratio – 10% fat and 90% meat – used to cook his Black Angus beef which is locally sourced from Mount Beauty. It’s topped with a nine-ingredient marinade (which is so secret only two people know the recipe) then served on a brioche bun.

Enjoy it with a selection of bottled beers, milkshakes or another fried side.

Address: 181A Swan St, Richmond

Easey’s is no stranger to a best burger list. In fact, it’s one of the only mentioned here with a verified tick on Instagram. Now you know they’re legit.

The concept was a brainchild between three graffiti artists/friends/burger aficionados with a vision for perfection.

Their idea landed them in three train carriages, installed atop an office space in Collingwood. Staying true to the initial vision, the trains have been covered with graffiti and filled with chairs and tables. Now you can head there for one of the best burgers in the city, complete with panoramic views of the place that inspired it.

Address: 3/48 Easey St, Collingwood

Decked out with vintage desks and chairs, world maps, as well as kitsch milk bottles where shakes are served with paper straws – Tuck Shop is a nod to a forgotten era.

You won’t find extravagant bells and whistles here, rather simple execution of tuck shop classics written up on a chalkboard for you to choose from. Good quality meat cuts let the flavours sing without the extra fanfare and the vegetarian patty is made with just as much attention to detail as its meaty counterpart.

Wash it down with a soft serve or soda slushy. You can taste the nostalgia.

Address: 273 Hawthorn Rd, Caulfield North

Juanita Peaches is all about the chicken, which is mostly fried, and consistently dubbed the best in Melbourne.

The burgers are moist, filled with zest, and leave that oily taste back in the fryer. Outside the bird, their other hero is dubbed “the cheeseburger.” Made with 120 grams of grass-fed beef patty, this decadent delight comes with the lot – and then some.

Address: 12 Edward Street, Brunswick

BurgerLove serves the kinds of phat delicacies that look like they could send someone into a food coma.

You know… the kind with double, triple, quad patty towers sitting between oozes of cheese, pickles, tomato and multiple sauces? This was also one of the first venues in the country to offer the famous Beyond Meat Burger, featuring a plant-based vegan patty, vegan cheese and all the rest.

Food comas are encouraged, so wear elastic pants and arrive with an empty stomach.

Address: 2 George St, South Melbourne

I don’t even think the folks at Leonard’s knew just how quickly their burger would reach cult status.

The 70’s inspired, log-cabin-like venue has no formal dining area, no table service, no bookings. Hungry punters take their burger box and plastic baskets to one of the seats scattered around the joint – or, the pool table, permitting no one is playing.

Choose from an assortment of burgers – including vegetarian and vegan options – and prepare to dive in face first.

Address: 3 Wilson Street, South Yarra

Since opening in 2016 this place has helped to cement Coburg as a new up-and-comer in the hospitality space.

As the suburb has gone from strength to strength, so has Coburger. Their top-shelf ingredients and winning sides have earned them the reputation as one of the premier destinations for an old-fashioned Aussie burger in the Inner North.

Address: 67 Moreland Rd, Coburg

Long dubbed the original Melbourne burger, the grill at Andrew’s has been firing since 1939.

Inside you’ll find old-school burgers, fast service and great prices – affirming why they have been able to stand the test of time.

While their selection is extensive, our pick is the classic Andrew’s Burger with the lot. It features your choice of chicken, beef or steak paired with lettuce, cooked onions, eggs, bacon, tomato, double cheese and sauce. If that doesn’t take your fancy they have something from every corner of the globe, with names like Sanchez Mexican and the Five O Hawaiian.

Address: 144 Bridport St, Albert Park

Venture a little further from the CBD and you’ll be rewarded with a burger so mouth-wateringly disorienting, you may just forget how to drive home.

St Burgs serve grass-fed beef patties cooked to perfection, and fried chicken thigh fillets served with slaw and sriracha mayo. Vegetarians rejoice at the cheese stuffed, crumbed field mushroom iteration packed with a smokey sauce.

Address: 4/41-45 Edgewater Blvd, Maribyrnong and 1042 Western Hwy, Caroline Springs

Stop here for a meal that’s guaranteed to deliver.

The concept is simple: crete artisan burgers, packed with gourmet flavours that will have you savouring every bite. While the grass-fed Angus, Wagyu beef, Lilydale chicken and chorizo pork varieties are certainly worth a stop, it’s their vegan and vegetarian varieties that truly stand out from the crowd.

There are five to choose from, each more unique than the next. L’Burger even offer patties in different colours. Oh, and they’re also certified Halal.

Address: 6/672 Glenferrie Rd, Hawthorn

Last but not least is 8bit: one of the first to ride the burger wave when it surfed through the city in the mid 2010’s. The original location can be found just off the main drag in Footscray, while the CBD location is right in the heart of the action.

The classic 8bit with cheese hits all the right notes, while the Golden Axe – the venues crispy fried chicken iteration – miraculously avoids the ‘sick’ feeling that often follows a deep-fried dish.

There’s a reason this place set the benchmark for a good burger city-wide. And there’s also a reason why you’ll find eager customers convening out front in anticipation for the 11am opening.

Address: 8 Droop St, Footscray and 231 Swanston St, Melbourne