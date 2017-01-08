The fiesta comes to Collingwood in a riot of colour and fresh tortilla with the arrival of Hotel Jesus, a cleverly styled taquería that puts you in the heart of Mexico City.

A little bit of ’70s-era Mexico has arrived in Melbourne with the opening of Hotel Jesus.

A new offering from the owners of the city’s well-loved Mamasita, Hotel Jesus is a drop-in-drop-out eatery where diners can suspend disbelief momentarily and feel as though they’re in a Mexico City food hall.

Resplendent in tiles, adorably tacky plastic flowers, collapsible chairs and Catholic iconography, design studio Mash – the team behind Bali’s Motel Mexicola in Seminyak – has given Hotel Jesus an authentic edge without trying to have the space make sense in its urban setting.