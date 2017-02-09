A novel concept inspired by the globe and a young chef with plenty to prove, Lara Picone finds out if Melbourne’s Atlas Dining is undercooked or just right. There’s a great deal that only experience can teach, no matter your profession. Yet it’s just as true that no matter how much experience a person collects along the way, there’s a certain amount that only inner aptitude can achieve. I’m contemplating this theory as I take a sip of a velvety-sweet and deftly soured kumquat negroni at Atlas Dining in South Yarra. It’s a Thursday night and I’m surprised to find the restaurant only half full, especially as the opening had been much-lauded and the space ticks all the boxes for a sleek city restaurant: Nordic-style, muted colours, ambient music, ultra-upbeat wait staff, and an intentionally crumbly statement wall.

A green line traces the inner circumference of the space, a nod to the equator line that bisects an atlas. Behind the open kitchen, where more dishes than not feel the lick of an open flame, smiles a bespectacled young man in a denim apron. He looks more like a school boy in a woodworking class than the head chef of his own restaurant, but Charlie Carrington, all of 23 years old, is just that. Atlas Dining is his first restaurant and as for the aforementioned experience, he’s been prolific in stuffing as much of it into his seven-year-old career as possible. His CV is a rollcall of some of the country’s best restaurants: Marque, Firedoor, Vue de Monde.

His own travels have taken him from London to Bolivia and while all this experience-gathering has been weaved into his creations, Carrington has clearly tapped a spring of his own raw talent.